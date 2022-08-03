Kagen Russell of Riske Creek competes in bull riding at the BC High School Rodeo finals in Quesnel, B.C. (Shelly Loring photo) Kagen Russell of Riske Creek performs at the BC High School Rodeo finals in Quesnel, B.C. (Shelly Loring photo)

Kagen Russell of Riske Creek competes in bull riding at the BC High School Rodeo finals in Quesnel, B.C. (Shelly Loring photo) Kagen Russell of Riske Creek performs at the BC High School Rodeo finals in Quesnel, B.C. (Shelly Loring photo)

Loring brothers, Kagen Russell competing at Canadian High School Rodeo finals Aug. 4 to 6

The finals will be held in Swift Current, Sask.

Linda Lou Howarth

Special to the Tribune

Riske Creek brothers Brandon and Tanner Loring and their cousin Kagen Russell have qualified for the Canadian Rodeo finals in Swift Current, Sask. taking place Aug. 4 to 6.

Brandon and Tanner worked hard throughout the high school rodeo season of 2022.

Brandon will be competing in bull riding and Tanner in the build a cowboy bareback riding, build a cowboy saddlebronc riding, bull riding and calf roping.

The BC High School Rodeo Association finals were held in Quesnel where Tanner was not able compete as he had broken fingers but the points he earned throughout the year gave him a spot for Canadian HSR finals.

Both boys are eligible to go the National Finals but opted out of attending.

Kagen joined high school rodeo halfway through the 2021-2022 year for the first time.

After four rodeos he was able to earn a spot in the provincial high school rodeo finals in Quesnel in three events – the team roping, tiedown roping and bull riding.

From the provincials he was able to qualify for the Canadians and the national high school rodeo finals in both tiedown roping and bull riding.

He declined the national finals rodeo as he had already said yes to his provincial rep baseball team as their pitcher.

Kagen will also be attending the Canadian high school rodeo finals.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.comWLTribune

ChilcotinRodeo

Previous story
Toronto Raptors return to B.C. for 2022-23 NBA training camp

Just Posted

The Williams Lake Prospects, a U17 boys team, brought home silver after facing Terrace in Merritt for final game of the provincials held July 15-17. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake Prospects take home silver from Provincials

Steve Forseth will be seeking a third term as CRD Area D director during the 2022 municipal election. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Regional District Area D director Steve Forseth to seek reelection

B.C. Wildfire used controlled ignitions to fight the Flat Lake Wildfire that created a large plume of smoke visible from Exeter Road last August. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
BC Wildfire crews battle 11 wildfires in Cariboo Fire zone

Reid Rife competes in chute dogging at the Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo. (Liz Twan photo)
STANDINGS: B.C. Little Britches athletes rack up points on summer rodeo circuit