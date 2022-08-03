Loring brothers, Kagen Russell competing at Canadian High School Rodeo finals Aug. 4 to 6

The finals will be held in Swift Current, Sask.

Kagen Russell of Riske Creek competes in bull riding at the BC High School Rodeo finals in Quesnel, B.C. (Shelly Loring photo) Kagen Russell of Riske Creek performs at the BC High School Rodeo finals in Quesnel, B.C. (Shelly Loring photo)

Linda Lou Howarth

Special to the Tribune

Riske Creek brothers Brandon and Tanner Loring and their cousin Kagen Russell have qualified for the Canadian Rodeo finals in Swift Current, Sask. taking place Aug. 4 to 6.

Brandon and Tanner worked hard throughout the high school rodeo season of 2022.

Brandon will be competing in bull riding and Tanner in the build a cowboy bareback riding, build a cowboy saddlebronc riding, bull riding and calf roping.

The BC High School Rodeo Association finals were held in Quesnel where Tanner was not able compete as he had broken fingers but the points he earned throughout the year gave him a spot for Canadian HSR finals.

Both boys are eligible to go the National Finals but opted out of attending.

Kagen joined high school rodeo halfway through the 2021-2022 year for the first time.

After four rodeos he was able to earn a spot in the provincial high school rodeo finals in Quesnel in three events – the team roping, tiedown roping and bull riding.

From the provincials he was able to qualify for the Canadians and the national high school rodeo finals in both tiedown roping and bull riding.

He declined the national finals rodeo as he had already said yes to his provincial rep baseball team as their pitcher.

Kagen will also be attending the Canadian high school rodeo finals.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.comWLTribune

ChilcotinRodeo