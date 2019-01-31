Local youth soccer association sees success with winter futsal season

The Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association has put together some fancy footwork with its latest endeavour: a winter futsal season for players.

Sessions are being held at four venues throughout the region including at Nesika elementary, 150 Mile elementary, the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex and at Lake City Secondary School’s Williams Lake Campus for various age groups ranging from under six to under 15.

At Nesika, U8-10 and U11-12 players are practicing each Thursday from 6-7 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., respectively, until March 14.

Oliver Hitch is the head coach for the U8-U12 group — one of three between each of the venues — leading players through the paces.

Three weeks into the winter futsal season Hitch said players seem to be enjoying their sessions, and said it’s proving to be a great way to keep players interested during the outdoor offseason.

“I’ve been coaching here for the past three years now and this seems to be a good way to get the kids out doing some stuff during the winter and to keep them enjoying the sport with the outdoor season coming up in a couple months,” Hitch said.

“So far it’s been going great.”

Currently, Hitch said roughly 60 players are registered for the WLYSA winter futsal season.

“Some groups we’ve got way more than we anticipated, so we’re really pleased with the turnout.”

He said sessions range from building core, technical skills while trying to incorporate as much fun as possible through games and scrimmages.

“We just want to get the kids loving the game,” he said.

Spring outdoor registration, meanwhile, is underway, with two ways for players to register including online and by paper registration forums.

Online registration is available at https://www.rampregistrations.com/login.

Early registration runs until Feb. 14. Regular registration dates are from Feb. 15 to March 14, with late registration to follow beginning March 15.

For promo codes and more information visit http://wlysa.com/content/2019-spring-outdoor-soccer.

If registrants wish to pay by cash or cheque paper registration forms are available via the WLYSA website and can be delivered at their new office at #207-369 Oliver Street.


Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association U8-U12 coach Oliver Hitch gives some instruction to players Georgia Holm (from left), Brooklynn Hoppner, Ty Thiessen, Emerson Doering, Aiden Fischer, Abdullah Marhoon, Reece Firth, coach Hitch, Michellaine Evans during a practice last week at Nesika elementary. (Greg Sabatino photo)
Michellaine Evans (from left), Aiden Fischer, Cooper Firth and Emerson Doering play a game of keep away.
Simon Lehar and Abdullah Marhoon
Brooklyn Hoppner (from left), Tobin Kruus and Georgia Holm chase after a loose ball during a Thursday practice at the gymnasium at Nesika Elementary School.
(Greg Sabatino photos ) Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association winter futsal players Reece Firth (from left), Ty Thiessen, Emerson Doering and Michellaine Evans play a fun game of three on three recently during a practice at Nesika Elementary. The winter futsal program is a new initiative started up this year by the WLYSA for players aged U6-U15. The season began mid January and stretches until March 14.
Tobin Kruus and Abdullah Marhoon

