Local delicacies on the menu for this weekend’s Wild Game Banquet

Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association Wild Game Banquet attendees enjoyed a wide spread of delicious foods including sushi, smoked fish, deer lasagna and the ever popular moose roast during last year’s 2019 event. This year’s WLSA Wild Game Banquet takes place this Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Elks Hall. (Patrick Davies photos - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association’s Annual Wild Game Banquet takes place this Saturday, Feb. 1 in the lakecity.

The always popular, and delicious, event, goes at the Elks Hall at 98 1st Ave. S. in Williams Lake.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

The cost for a ticket is $35 for adults and $25 for anyone under 18.

The menu treats guests to a gourmet meal featuring an assortment of Canadian wild game, as well as domestic offerings, and will be catered by Crystal Baba of Crystal’s Custom Catering.

Lee Jackman, president of Cariboo Archers, WLSA director and emcee for the evening’s banquet, said as of Tuesday afternoon 212 of a total of 250 tickets had been sold.

“We’ve got cougar, lynx, beaver, black bear, moose, deer, salmon and then beef,” Jackman said. “Crystal does some pretty amazing, interesting stuff with the food. Since she’s been doing it it’s the best meals we’ve had there in a long time.”

Following dinner, the WLSA will be hosting its annual awards banquet for members.

“We’re also doing a live auction this year,” Jackman said, noting auctioneer Wilf Smith will be hosting the event. “We’ll also have a silent auction, and raffle draws, so it should be a good night.”

Tickets are still available at Chilcotin Guns, Blue Mountain Gunsmithing and Sales, Canadian Tire, Margetts Meats and from WLSA board members (cash only at these locations).



