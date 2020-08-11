Little Britches Rodeo ropes and rides into Williams Lake

Riata Seelhof of Horsefly speeds around the pattern during the senior girls poles event Sunday at the Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Tryan Rivet of Williams Lake shows grit and determination as he works to complete the pattern during the junior boys stake race Friday in Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo action. The event took place from Friday through Sunday, with COVID-19 safety precautions in place, and featured upwards of 80 competitors in both junior and senior categories. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Ron Hume of Williams Lake was recognized and thanked for his years of volunteer work driving the tractor, raking the ground, at the Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo on Sunday. Hume was on hand throughout the weekend making sure the rodeo grounds at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds were in tip-top shape. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Brock Everett of 150 Mile House (right) helps setup the goat tying event alongside junior competitor Tanner Loring Sunday during the Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo. Everett, along with fellow local cowboy Conway Pinchbeck, judged the rodeo throughout the weekend. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Brady Wood of Williams Lake approaches his goat during the senior boys goat tying event Sunday during the Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Riske Creek’s Tanner Loring heads home in the junior boys stake race Friday, Aug. 7. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo, with COVID-19 safety precautions in place, took centre stage during the weekend at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds.

Beginning Friday with the junior (nine and under) division and wrapping up Sunday with the senior division (aged 10 to 14) upwards of 80 competitors — 22 from the Williams Lake area — took part in events including poles, stakes, chute dogging, dummy roping and barrel racing, to name a few.

The Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo was the first event the Little Britches Rodeo Association had hosted outside of two prior rodeos in Kamloops, and organizer Allison Everett noted things went fairly well as coronavirus precautions were enforced throughout the weekend.

Campers were parked distanced from one another, and parents were only allowed to watch their own children compete, then return to their campers.

Local competitors included:

Seniors

Ashton Petruk (Williams Lake), Riata Seelhof (Horsefly), Paige Romaniuk (Williams Lake), Jaxson Styran (Williams Lake), Cooper Seelhof (Horsefly), Kacey Huffman (150 Mile House), Will Roberts (Lac La Hache), Kagen Russell (Riske Creek), Deegan Styran (Williams Lake), Sam Holmes (Williams Lake), Brandon Loring (Riske Creek), Brady Wood (Williams Lake).

Juniors

Renee Seelhof (Horsefly), Reese Colgate (Williams Lake), Charlee Reid (Big Lake Ranch), Blaine Huffman (150 Mile House), Tryan Rivet (Williams Lake), Tanner Loring (Riske Creek), Denten Russell (Risek Creek), Douglas Styran (Williams Lake), Reid Rife (Williams Lake), Oliver Robbins (Alkali Lake).

The next stops for the Little Britches Rodeo Association is in Falkland Aug. 14-16, Clinton Aug. 29-30 and Merritt Sept. 12-13.

Results are currently not available.



