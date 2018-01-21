Williams Lake cadet Kaitlin Lebrun takes aim during the Northern Zone Biathlon this past weekend in Prince George. Lebrun finished first in the female youth category. (Cpt. Andrew Tomlinson photo)

Lebrun to take aim at provincial biathlon competition

Cadet Kaitlin Lebrun of Williams Lake shot her rifle and skied to a gold medal.

Cadet Kaitlin Lebrun of Williams Lake shot her rifle and skied to a gold medal at the Northern Zone Biathlon Competition held at Otway Ski centre in Prince George last weekend.

Lebrun, 17, is with 202 Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps in Williams Lake. More than 30 cadets competed in Prince George, testing their fitness, skiing, teamwork, and marksmanship skills over a 6 km course.

“I’ve always wanted to ski and do sports, this is fun,” says cadet Lebrun, “I encourage others to do it.”

Lebrun, who is Chief Petty Officer in her Corps, has attended three zone competitions and participated in two provincial competitions in past years. Lebrun has also been on an exchange trip to the U.S. with the Cadet Program.

Lebrun finished first in the female youth category and will compete at the provincial level February 2-3 in Mount Washington, Comox.

The Cadet Program aims to develop in youth ages 12-18 the attributes of good citizenship and leadership, promote physical fitness and stimulate the interest of youth in sea, land and air activities of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Previous story
Gymnastics club sends largest contingent in recent years to PG meet

Just Posted

COS patrol issues charges to riders within mountain caribou habitat

A patrol by the COS resulted in the location of snowmobiles operating in protected caribou habitat.

Lebrun to take aim at provincial biathlon competition

Cadet Kaitlin Lebrun of Williams Lake shot her rifle and skied to a gold medal.

Gymnastics club sends largest contingent in recent years to PG meet

Williams Lake gymnasts saw strong representation at the Prince George Judges Cup Jan. 13-14.

Beekeeping info sesson to take place Tuesday

“They’re a pretty unique little creature. They are lovely and it’s a really lovely pastime”

Annual allowable cut does not need to change, according to report

Only a 24-month window available for salvage logging burned wood

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Final phase of MDMA-assisted psychotherapy trials to kick off in B.C.

Doctors hope to get psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy legalized in Canada and the U.S. by 2021

VIDEO: Thousands join women’s march events across B.C.

Today marks one year since the first Women’s March on Washington

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

Are you ready for some wrestling? WWE’s ‘Raw’ marks 25 years

WWE flagship show is set to mark its 25th anniversary on Monday

B.C. woman who forged husband’s will gets house arrest

Princeton Judge says Odelle Simmons did not benefit from her crime

Women’s movement has come a long way since march on Washington: Activists

Vancouver one of several cities hosting event on anniversary of historic Women’s March on Washington

Most Read