Lebrun to take aim at provincial biathlon competition

Cadet Kaitlin Lebrun of Williams Lake shot her rifle and skied to a gold medal.

Williams Lake cadet Kaitlin Lebrun takes aim during the Northern Zone Biathlon this past weekend in Prince George. Lebrun finished first in the female youth category. (Cpt. Andrew Tomlinson photo)

Cadet Kaitlin Lebrun of Williams Lake shot her rifle and skied to a gold medal at the Northern Zone Biathlon Competition held at Otway Ski centre in Prince George last weekend.

Lebrun, 17, is with 202 Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps in Williams Lake. More than 30 cadets competed in Prince George, testing their fitness, skiing, teamwork, and marksmanship skills over a 6 km course.

“I’ve always wanted to ski and do sports, this is fun,” says cadet Lebrun, “I encourage others to do it.”

Lebrun, who is Chief Petty Officer in her Corps, has attended three zone competitions and participated in two provincial competitions in past years. Lebrun has also been on an exchange trip to the U.S. with the Cadet Program.

Lebrun finished first in the female youth category and will compete at the provincial level February 2-3 in Mount Washington, Comox.

The Cadet Program aims to develop in youth ages 12-18 the attributes of good citizenship and leadership, promote physical fitness and stimulate the interest of youth in sea, land and air activities of the Canadian Armed Forces.