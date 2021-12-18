Rogers Arena, home to the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team, is seen in Vancouver, on Monday, June 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Rogers Arena, home to the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team, is seen in Vancouver, on Monday, June 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Leafs vs. Canucks game in Vancouver postponed

Tomorrow’s game between the Canucks and Arizona Coyotes has also been postponed

The Toronto Maple Leafs game at Vancouver tonight has been postponed due to concerns about COVID-19.

The Canucks have Tyler Myers, Tyler Motte, Brad Hunt, Juho Lammikko, Tucker Poolman and Luke Schenn, along with assistant coach Jason King, in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The Leafs are also short-handed with John Tavares, Alex Kerfoot, Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds on the protocol list.

Tomorrow’s game between the Canucks and Arizona Coyotes has also been postponed.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club opens trails for some early-season skiing
Next story
CLIMB ON: Williams Lake Climbing Association members get back on the wall

Just Posted

Will Gauley, 12, was climbing at the bouldering club on Thursday, Dec. 2. With the help of Ekai Jorgenson, the Williams Lake Climbing Association president, the young climber was setting a new route. (Ruth Lloyd Photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
CLIMB ON: Williams Lake Climbing Association members get back on the wall

Bob Sunner (left) and Rae Perry are two of the dedicated Toastmasters International members from the Williams Lake chapter. Both say even after many years, they continue to develop skills and learn with the group. (Ruth Lloyd Photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Toastmasters leader looking for new members

Kristen Hamm skis in to wrap off a day she really enjoyed on Bull Mountain. (Patrick Davies photo-Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club opens trails for some early-season skiing

The Fraser River footbridge falls under a blanket in snow in Winter of 2020. The bridge could once again be hit with the white stuff this weekend. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
UPDATE: Cariboo snowfall alert upgraded to warning