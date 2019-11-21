LCSS senior leadership students to host Frosty 5KM to support Cariboo Friendship Society

“We wanted to do something to give back”

Lake City Secondary School senior leadership students are looking forward to hosting the first Frosty 5KM Walk/Run in Williams Lake at the end of this month. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake residents are invited to celebrate the coming winter Saturday, Nov. 30 when the Lake City secondary senior leadership class hosts the first ever Frosty 5KM Walk/Run.

Feeling inspired after attending the National Student Leadership Conference in Abbotsford this past September, senior leadership teacher Caitlin Sabatino said she and her students decided they wanted to host an event that would extend outside the boundaries of the school and into the community.

“We wanted to do something to give back, and after attending the (national) conference, the students decided collecting clothing for those in need would be a great way to help people in the community this winter.”

The event is a five kilometre walk and run, starting at the Lake City Secondary School track. Registration opens at 10:15 a.m. with an 11 a.m. start.

Registration is either a donation of mittens, scarf, toque, socks or $10, with all proceeds going to the Cariboo Friendship Society.

Registration forms are available at the LCSS Williams Lake Campus and will be on site the day of the event.

READ MORE: Nutrition Fun Run celebrates healthy eating April 7

Sabatino said in previous years the community of Quesnel had hosted a popular, five-kilometre event called the Santa Shuffle, which benefited the Salvation Army. That event, however, came to an end in 2018.

She noted the senior leadership class is hoping to create the same type of buzz in Williams Lake that the Santa Shuffle had in Quesnel.

“There is certainly interest in the community for a walk and run hosted during the colder months of the year,” she said. “Word is spreading fast on social media, and posters have gone up around town at various locations and so far the response has been great.”

Sabatino added she hopes, through the event, the class will be able to make a sizable donation to the Cariboo Friendship Society.

“We’re hoping all different levels of fitness come out to support the event,” she said. “All participants will receive hot chocolate and ginger snap cookies following the run, and the top place males and females will receive wooden snowflake medals created by LCSS wood shop teacher Andrew Hutchinson.”

READ MORE: Williams Lake running club invites new runners to join Sunday fun

The run and walk route will begin at the track at LCSS Williams Lake Campus.

“Our students are really looking forward to it, and they’ll be on site the day of the event,” she said. “They’ll be busy making the hot chocolate the day of and helping with the ginger snaps.

“We’re all just hoping to be able to provide some resources to the CFS this winter.”



sports@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter