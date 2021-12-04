Rams Daniel Kabongo (no. 4), seen here during a November game against the Rebels, was named special team player of the game as Langley won the Canadian Bowl Saturday afternoon, shutting out the Ontario Conference champion London Beefeaters 37-0.

Rams Daniel Kabongo (no. 4), seen here during a November game against the Rebels, was named special team player of the game as Langley won the Canadian Bowl Saturday afternoon, shutting out the Ontario Conference champion London Beefeaters 37-0.

B.C.’s Langley Rams win Canadian Bowl

First time team has taken national championship

Langley Rams won the Canadian Bowl Saturday afternoon, Dec. 4, shutting out the Ontario Conference champion London Beefeaters 37-0 in London, Ontario for the first national title in franchise history.

Exultant Rams president Derek Henneberry said the team was seeking redemption from previous championship losses, and achieved it.

“Seventy-five years in the making,” Henneberry commented.

“It’s about time.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley Rams down Hilltops to take CJFL semifinal

Rams defence scored a record 10 quarterback sacks on route to their first-ever CJFL championship.

Rams Tyler Eckert was ‘an absolute beast” on defence,” said Henneberry, who has been calling the Rams defence the “best in the league.”

Eckert was named Canadian Bowl defensive player of the game .

Rams quarterback Michael Calvert was named offensive player of the game and his favourite target, wide receiver Daniel Kabongo, won special team honours.

Rams defence roster includes five conference all-stars, two all-Canadians and conference defensive player of the year.

They have allowed an average of four points a game during the regular season and during playoffs, they gave up an average of eight.

The Bowl game saw Tato Ferreyro-Araya complete two first quarter field goals before the Beefeaters gave up five conceded safeties, for a 14-0 lead by Langley at halftime.

In the third quarter, CJFL rookie of the year Kabongo returned a punt 85-yards for a major.

Then Calvert struck for a 15-yard touchdown to Mario Johnson to increase the lead to 30-0.

Early in the fourth quarter, Derek Best made it into the end zone for the final points of the game.

READ ALSO: Langley Rams win Cullen Cup

It was the first Bowl shutout since 2003, and the first BC Conference team victory at the national championship since 2009.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FootballLangleyLangley Rams

Previous story
Williams Lake Blue Fins set new records, prepare for Christmas with annual fundraiser

Just Posted

The draw for the Woodland Jewellers Ltd. handcrafted ring is Dec. 4.
COMMUNITY BRIEFS: Auctions, raffles and dinners on the menu this Christmas in Williams Lake

The Williams Lake Blue Fins gathered Christmas trees from under the hydro lines recently as part of their annual fundraiser. The Blue Fins will be selling their trees outside Canadian Tire for $40 a tree on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and all day Saturdays and Sundays until the trees are gone. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake Blue Fins set new records, prepare for Christmas with annual fundraiser

Forty-three miles above Yale in 1867, an evening encampment existed at Boothroyd’s along the Fraser River Wagon Road. (BC Archives Photo by Frederick Dally)
HAPHAZARD HISTORY: Fraser River bar settlements key to some of B.C.’s gold rush history

A Williams Lake couple found their stolen truck almost two years after it was stolen. (Photo submitted)
‘What are the chances’: Williams Lake woman recovers stolen truck 2 years later in 100 Mile