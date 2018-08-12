Photo submitted Shea Wakefield (from left), Doug Fraser, Nathan Stewart and Luke Campbell will help lead the BC Bears into the Canadian Rugby Championship later this month.

Lakecity well represented as Bears prepare for Canadian Rugby Championship

B.C. will now lead the western provinces into the Canadian championship being held in Calgary

These four rugby players: Shea Wakefield (from left), Doug Fraser, Nathan Stewart and Luke Campbell, have all pulled on the Williams Lake Rustlers jersey in past years, and made their presence felt last weekend at Klahanie Park in North Vancouver.

Stewart, who hails from Williams Lake, along with Wakefield, Fraser and Campbell, all members of the BC Bears, defeated the Prairie Wolfpack 39-20 on the second leg of a total points, two-game series to determine the top seed from western provinces in the upcoming Canadian Rugby Championship.

The Wolfpack prevailed 27-24 with a last-second score over the Bears during the first game played in Calgary.

Earlier this summer, the BC Bears defeated the Royal Air Force 24-19 in exhibition play when the RAF was touring Canada while commemorating their 100th anniversary.

BC will now lead the western provinces into the Canadian championship being held in Calgary, with the semifinals taking place Aug. 23, and the final to follow on Aug. 26.

Currently, the Atlantic Rock leads their series with the Ontario Blues to determine the top seed from the East.

