Lakecity to host BCBRA Finals this weekend

The 2018 BC Barrel Racing Association Finals will ride into the lakecity this BC Day long weekend for the third consecutive year.

Roughly 280 entrants with tens of thousands of dollars at stake will compete at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds Aug. 3-5 in four separate divisions: open, peewee, junior and senior.

“We’re looking forward to a very exciting finals,” said Susan Tritt, senior director with the BCBRA.

“There’s lots of money and prizes for our winners and we’ve got great sponsors, and plenty of volunteers, and we truly appreciate those people.”

Spectating at the BCBRA Finals is free, and Tritt is inviting the community to come watch some fantastic barrel racing this weekend.

It’s also a chance to check out our local riders, and their horses, as they compete for a chunk of the prize money up for grabs this weekend, Tritt said.

Local competitors in the adult and senior divisions include: Lori Rankin, Karen Yaworski, Bridget Rosette, Carleigh King, Shaylene Tucker, Linda Geensen, Simmone Fowler, Charlotte Attrill, Sydney Freeman, Pauline Brandson, Alexia Colton, Shelley Colton, Cordy Cox-Ellis, Jori Cripps, Bailey Fuller, Jenny Hume, Tammy Keith, Audrey King, Lisa Manuel, Marilyn Marklinger, Danita Petch, Raylene Poffenroth, Nicole Roberts, Sarah Roberts, Brittany Gordon, Jennifer Rempel, Cassandra Shendruk and Bobby Twan.

In the junior and peewee divisions it will be Brianna Billy, Cameryn Fowler, Ryan Fowler, Sloan Fuller, Callie Hume, Reese Rivet, Hailey Karran, Rylan King, Tatum Long-Petch, Kaitlyn Lulua, Brittany MacDonald, Emily Marklinger, Ivy McKay and Piper Twan.

“The concession will be open at the Stampede infield, spectating is free, so come check us out,” Tritt said. “It’s nice to have fans cheering us on, and it’s a lot of work to put on.

“It’s a year in planning and then two solid weeks of work, and our president [Bridget Rosette] has been working non stop for six months on this event.”

Tritt noted the competition during the weekend should be stiff as plenty of fast horses and talented racers will be in action.

“It’s a real mental game,” she said of the preparation that goes in from riders.

“You’ve done a lot of the prep work before you get there. Your horses have to be fit so you’re constantly monitoring their health, constantly monitoring their soundness and you are constantly practicing the pattern, as well as exercising them on the flat. You want to make sure they have a healthy diet, you want to make sure their mind is in the game and that you’re a team. It’s totally a team effort.”

The action kicks off Friday, Aug. 3 starting at 10 a.m. and features the open, peewee, junior and senior divisions.

Saturday, Aug. 4, racing starts at 9 a.m. Open, junior, senior and peewee’s (third go) will all be racing. Following the peewee’s third go, the peewee award presentations are slated to follow.

On Sunday, Aug. 5, the final day of racing begins at 7:30 a.m. featuring open, junior and senior divisions.

The final awards presentation will take place at the Longhouse a short time following the final run.

“It’s an expensive hobby,” Tritt said. “You’re not there to just have fun. It’s a serious hobby, and it’s physically demanding, but the group of barrel racers we compete with are so supportive. There’s so much camaraderie.”