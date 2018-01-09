Williams Lake minor hockey players Gabrielle Pierce (from right) and Jaxon Passeri prepare to broadcast live from the Rogers Hometown Hockey studio in Williams Lake with host Ron MacLean during the Montreal Canadiens and Vancouver Canucks game Sunday. (Photo submitted)

Lakecity teens share spotlight on Hometown Hockey Tour

Two lakecity hockey players shared some time in the national spotlight Sunday during the Rogers Hometown Hockey broadcast from Williams Lake with hosts Ron MacLean and Tara Slone.

Williams Lake Midget Timberwolves captain Jaxon Passeri and Williams Lake Blue Mueller Electric assistant captain Gabrielle Pierce both said they were in awe sitting alongside MacLean and Slone while fielding questions about hockey in Williams Lake on national TV.

“It was an incredible experience,” Pierce said Tuesday, who spent the majority of her weekend in downtown Williams Lake taking in the festivities.

“It was just really cool. Ron and Tara were both extremely nice and personable, and very welcoming. Tara had a chance to talk to us quite a bit and asked us what we thought of everything and just told us how much fun she had in Williams Lake.”

Passeri, meanwhile, echoed Pierce’s remarks, saying it was a very neat and fun experience.

“It was very thankful I was given the opportunity and was in awe of the whole process inside the studio truck,” Passeri said.

“I had a great time on set and meeting Ron MacLean and Tara Slone, who were very nice and easy to talk with.”

Both said it was a great weekend for the community, and hockey, in general.

“It was just really cool to see all the town come together for hockey,” Pierce said. “I got the chance to work there on Saturday in the fan hub and then got to go Sunday for the interview.”

During the interview the players were asked about their teams, hockey in Williams Lake, and their connections to the sport by MacLean. They also had the opportunity to announce Sunday’s three stars from the game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Montreal Canadiens.

Of the actual broadcast, Pierce and Passeri both said it was extremely hectic, and a lot of fun, being on set.

“It was crazy,” Pierce said, adding she thought Passeri did a great job with his interview. “There were cameras everywhere and wires all over, people walking around, hair and makeup people. It was really busy.”

Pierce noted she was grateful to organizers for hosting the event.

“It was great to get a chance to show how important hockey is to our community and how it brings everyone together was amazing.”

