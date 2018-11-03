Lakecity siblings compete at Keiki Dip-N-Dash Ironkids race

Two Williams Lake siblings put their mettle to the test at two Ironkids triathlons recently.

Inspired by their grandma, two Williams Lake siblings put their mettle to the test recently at two Ironkids triathlons.

Modelled after popular Ironman triathlons — a 3.8-kilometre swim, a 18-kilometre bike ride and a 42-kilometre marathon run to finish it up — Ironkids events are toned down versions of the gruelling race.

Sydney Mason, 9, and her brother, Wyatt Mason, 10, got bitten by the “tri bug,” as they call it, while cheering on their grandma Susie Boyd Brown (nee Grinstead), formerly of Williams Lake.

A runner for 38 years, Boyd Brown qualified for the World Championship Ironman in Kona, Hawaii, on Oct. 9 after earning a spot this past July at an ironman event in Whistler.

Joining her as her cheering squad, but also competitors in the kids’ versions of the events, were Sydney and Mason.

Once Boyd Brown finished fourth in Whistler and, subsequently, qualified for the worlds, Sydney and Mason knew they wanted to be there to cheer her on and, also, to compete themselves in the Ironkids event.

In the Ironkids event at Whistler, athletes raced a 50-metre swim, a one-kilometre bike ride and a two-kilometre run. In Hawaii, the Sydney and Mason did a 1.5 kilometre run.

READ MORE: Love of skating passed on from one generation to the next

In Hawaii, Boyd Brown finished ninth out of 22 in her age group, 65-70.

Sydney and Wyatt, meanwhile, finished in the top five in Whistler — racing in 38C heat — and joined tens of thousands of people in Hawaii for the popular event, dubbed the Keiki Dip-N-Dash.

In Hawaii, however, the swimming portion of the kids’ race was forced to be cancelled due lightning.

“I just enjoy running,” Sydney said of what she liked about Ironkids events, noting both her and Wyatt trained with their cross-country running group at Nesika elementary prior to the event.

“I like it because it’s fun, and I like racing, and really like doing competitive things,” Wyatt added.

Both, also, were awarded special event medals depicting each Ironkids triathlon.

Asked whether they plan on continuing to follow in their grandma’s footsteps, both said they are continuing to train in preparation for two upcoming Ironkids events: the first in Ashcroft and the second coming up later in 2019 in Kelowna.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Powder Kings Snow and Shine moving indoors for 2018

Just Posted

Lakecity siblings compete at Keiki Dip-N-Dash Ironkids race

Two Williams Lake siblings put their mettle to the test at two Ironkids triathlons recently.

Trudeau exonerates hanged war chiefs of 1864 on B.C. Tsilhqot’in title lands

Prime minister rides horseback with Chief Joe Alphonse, TNG Chairman, to Xeni Gwet’in meeting place

Saturday events roundup

While the rain may be pouring down, lakecity residents meet it without a frown.

Powder Kings Snow and Shine moving indoors for 2018

The Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club is gearing up for winter this weekend

Rain, snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

B.C.’s Interior set to get hit with snow while the Lower Mainland is expected to see more rain

Feds ‘violating’ Canadians’ privacy with data request: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer calls for Trudeau to uphold privacy rights of Canadian citizens

Andrew Wilkinson rallies party as B.C. referendum, byelection approach

B.C. Liberals have more MLAs, less money than ruling NDP

Drake alleges racial profiling at B.C. casino

Parq Casino in Vancouver says the allegations are under investigation – but that hasn’t stopped B.C. fans from writing negative reviews online

Pitbull attack leaves multiple party-goers injured after fight: police

13 people, including children, barricaded inside B.C. residence

“Ring of peace” formed around Toronto synagogue after Pittsburgh shooting

More than 200 Muslims and Christians took buses to the Holy Blossom Temple in north Toronto to participate

Grief-stricken Leicester wins, Man U overcomes in EPL

Leicester was inspired enough to prevail after Demarai Gray produced the only goal with a low finish an hour in

2 friends help save life of B.C. man hit by 5-ton semi trailer

Jeremy Scholing and Matt Burnett performed life-saving measures after man struck on Lougheed Highway

12 charged after protest of debate featuring ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon

The accused have not been publicly identified but police say the charges include trespassing, disorderly conduct and assault of a police officer

B.C. dentist fills a need in the world’s poorest countries

What we do gives people hope. It’s a good feeling to help people who have so little”

Most Read