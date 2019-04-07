SLIDESHOW: Lakecity residents ring in spring with annual Nutrition Run

Hundreds of lakecity residents turned out in droves Sunday, April 7 to celebrate spring for the city’s annual Nutrition Run.

The 29th annual free run, participants converged at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex for the five-kilometre walk, run or bike, which gently wound its way through residential neighbourhoods of the city.

The City of Williams Lake’s recreation co-ordinator Denise Skarra said the temperature was perfect, hovering around 10C, with little wind.

“I think the turnout was fabulous,” Skarra said. “We had perfect weather, and lots of families, which is the best part and pretty exciting.”

The event kicked off with a welcome by Williams Lake City Coun. Sheila Boehm, followed by a warm up led by Davana Mahon.

Once participants got out on the course, refreshments were provided along the route.

Upon their return, healthy snacks were offered up — celebrating the nutrition month theme: “Unlock the Potential of Food.”

Draw prizes, donated by local businesses, were also presented.

The run is a way for the city’s recreation services department to promote the benefits of healthy eating and living an active lifestyle.


Sydney Goward (from left) and her sister, Danielle Goward, high five along the Nutrition Run route.
The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex parking lot was packed with participants for this year’s 29th Annual Nutrition Run.
Davana Mahon leads the warmup. (Greg Sabatino photo)
Jessica Rowley (from left) and Brooke Leroy take registration prior to Sunday’s 29th Annual Nutrition Run.
Participants warmup for the 29th Annual Nutrition Run in the lakecity Sunday.
Olivia Seabourne (from left), Lisa Seabourne, Emma Boehm and City Coun. Sheila Boehm enjoy the Nutrition Walk and Run Sunday, April 7 in Williams Lake. (Greg Sabatino photo)

