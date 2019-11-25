Lakecity powerlifters make presence felt at northern meet

It was a clean sweep of first place on the podium for Williams Lake powerlifting athletes Nov. 2 when they muscled their way north to Prince George for the Northern Powerlifting Classic.

Hosted at Prince George’s X-Conditioning gym, Blair Fisher, his son, Dustin Fisher, and Garrett LeRoy, represented Williams Lake in the competition, and were joined by Williams Lake strongman Tyson Delay for emotional and mental support in coaching.

At the meet, lakecity athletes posted several national records competing in the push-pull (bench press-deadlift) event where scores (total weight lifted) are combined to determine winners.

LeRoy, in the 181-pound division and coming back from an injury following his Canadian record set this past June, made no mistakes at the meet.

LeRoy bench pressed 325 pounds, followed up by a 574-pound deadlift for an 899-pound total and a new Canadian record in the Canadian Powerlifting Federation (CPF).

“I was extremely proud to see him come back and do that,” Delay said. “To see those high numbers and just kill it up there was great.”

Blair, meanwhile, was lifting in the 308-pound super heavyweight masters over 40 class.

His final attempt was a successful 435-pound bench press — also a national record.

Fisher is also coming off an injury of a torn pectoral muscle and also managed a 555-pound deadlift.

“I was extremely happy with my first competition back,” Fisher said.

His son, Dustin, also saw success at the Northern Powerlifting Classic.

Dustin, in the 275-pound division, deadlifted 483 pounds and bench pressed 275 pounds.

Blair said being able to compete alongside his son is always a welcome treat.

“I love it,” he said.

“He’s young, and he’s got a lot of potential.”

Delay, meanwhile, noted the competitors and the announcer at the meet were impressed with the Williams Lake contingent.

“He even shouted out on the P.A. at once point it was nice to see so many good lifters coming out of Williams Lake.”



