Photo submitted Golfers Ben Dyck, Ryan Murray, Colbum Pearce, Anthony Preston, Hayden Prive, Cam Taylor, Gibson Dugdale, Colton hartman, Austyn Ketlo and Alex Koenig fired to top scores last week when the Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club played host to the AAA, AA and A zone golf championships.

Lakecity plays host to golf zones

Golfers from high schools from throughout the region played down last Wednesday in Williams Lake

Golfers from high schools from throughout the region played down last Wednesday for berths at the upcoming provincial golf championships.

Teams from Lake City secondary in Williams Lake, Kelly Road and Duchess Park in Prince George, Correlieu in Quesnel, Nechako Valley in Vanderhoof and Fraser Lake converged at the Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club Wednesday in AAA, AA and A competition where teams of four from each school squared off at the links.

Winning the AAA division was Duchess Park with a team score of 319.

Lake City’s Carson Menzies, Indie Nicklin, Dayton Long, Evan Trotter and Logan Penny placed second with a score of 366.

In the AA division it was Kelly Road of Prince George taking first with a combined team score of 435. Fraser Lake, meanwhile, were the A winners with a score of 372.

The overall low gross winner was Ben Dyck of Duchess Park, firing a 75, while Nicklin of Williams Lake was the lowest local scorer with an 84.

