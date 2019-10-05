Lakecity plays host to Future West Motocross BC Championship Series final round

Marcus Deausy (right) flies out of the starting gate looking to overtake Julien Benek of Mission (from left) and Zach Ufimzeff of Lake Country in the open intermediate class Sunday during the Future West Motocross BC Championship Series Finale in Williams Lake. (Greg Sabatino photo) Ryan Arnold Noah Porter Moto dads provide some words of advice to their sons prior to their race Sunday at the Williams Lake Dirt Riders Association track. Ryan Bailey of Williams Lake cheers on Deakin Hoyer, 4, as he makes his way around the Williams Lake Dirt Riders Association track. Deakin Hoyer Marcus Deausy Marcus Deausy Brock Hoyer Brock Hoyer Brock Hoyer (centre) hangs out with his son, Deakin (right) and Vernon’s Skylar Shore, 5, during some down time Sunday. Shore approached the multi-time X-Games snow bike medalist for a photo, and Hoyer obliged, also handing her a hefty mound of stickers to take home.

Williams Lake played host to some of the top motocross racers from throughout the province during the weekend when the Future West Motocross BC Championship Series hosted its final round in the lakecity.

Held Saturday, Sept. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Williams Lake Dirt Riders Association track, riders took part in a moto Saturday, and another on Sunday, where their two-day point totals were added to their overall season standings.

From Williams Lake and the surrounding area around 10 riders took part, with three in particular standing out in their respective divisions.

Noah Porter, in the 85cc 7-11 year old class, was dominant winning his first moto and placing second on day two of the event.

Porter also rode to a first-place result Saturday in the supermini class, and followed that up with a third-place finish on Sunday.

Marcus Deausy, 15, meanwhile, showed blazing speed in the open intermediate class on his hometown track, winning both days. He was also took fourth in moto 1 and fifth in moto 2 in the tough pro am class and was third day one and first day two in the under 30 division.

Deausy is coming off a busy summer that saw him travel to Walton, Ont. this past August for the Walton TransCan GNC Motocross Championship, along with attending multiple BC Championship Series races.

Read More: Deausy family looks east to Walton motocross nationals

“It’s been awesome racing at home,” Deausy said. “The home track advantage definitely helps, and I’m up against some good competition in the [open] intermediate class in Julien Benek and Tyler Gibbs (under 30). They’re both pretty tough classes.”

Deausy also said he thought the shape of the track in Williams Lake was top notch.

“Brock [Hoyer] and the track crew brought up a bunch of sand and wood chips and it is just awesome,” he said.

Hoyer, meanwhile, is back on his bike after recovering from a knee injury that sidelined him most of the summer. He showed little rust in Williams Lake winning both the pro am and the plus 30 – vet master classes on both days.

Also a highlight of the weekend was having his oldest son, Deakin, 4, alongside him racing at the track.

Hoyer also noted the WLDRA track is probably in the best condition he’s ever seen it.

“Six days ago you wouldn’t believe the difference to what it is now,” Hoyer said.

“Lots of good vibes, people have been really positive about the weekend overall.

“Our locals are doing pretty well, lots of guys winning and, except a couple injures, everyone had fun. Everyone I talked to was pumped on the track and that’s a win.”

Read More: Deakin Hoyer gets first taste of competitive motocross racing

2019 BC Motocross Championships Round 8/9 – Sept. 28-29

250 Junior

• Ryan Arnold (#31): Moto 1, 13th; Moto 2, DNS

• Parker Sokolan (#494): Moto 1, 15th; Moto 2, 12th

• Cody Bailey (#271): Moto 1, 12th; Moto 2, DNF

50cc 4-6 Years

• Deakin Hoyer: Moto 1, 8th; Moto 2, 7th

65cc 7-9 Years

• Brenden Roberts (#392): Moto 1, 9th; Moto 2 7th

65cc Open

• Brenden Roberts (#392): Moto 1, 9th; Moto 2, 15th

85cc 7-11 Years

• Noah Porter (#600): Moto 1, 2nd; Moto 2, 2nd

Ladies

• Denyka Carrier (#717): Moto 1, 13th

New Kid Beginner

• Layne Gentles (#617): Moto 1, 7th; Moto 2, 9th

• Ryder Cole (#5): Moto 1, 12th; Moto 2, 12th

Open Junior

• Ryan Arnold: Moto 1, 9th; Moto 2, DNS

• Parker Sokolan: Moto 1, 10th; Moto 2, 14th

• Cody Bailey: Moto 1, DNF; Moto 2, 13th

Plus 30 – Vet Master

• Brock Hoyer: Moto 1, 1st; Moto 2, 1st

Pro Am

• Brock Hoyer: Moto 1, 1st; Moto 2, 1st

• Marcus Deausy: Moto 1, 4th; Moto 2, 5th

Supermini

• Noah Porter: Moto 1, 4th; Moto 2, 3rd

Under 30

• Marcus Deausy: Moto 1, third; Moto 2, first

Open Intermediate

• Marcus Deausy: Moto 1, 1st; Moto 2, 1st

For more photos from the event visit www.wltribune.com/sports.



