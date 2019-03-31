Lakecity plays host to first-ever Special Olympics Regional Training Camp

Athletes, coaches and provincial representatives from Special Olympics BC gathered in Williams Lake

Athletes, coaches and provincial representatives from Special Olympics BC were inspired by one another during the weekend at the first ever regional snowshoe training camp held in Williams Lake.

Twelve athletes from Williams Lake, 100 Mile House, Prince George and Smithers, and coaches from as far away as Dawson Creek, converged at Bull Mountain Saturday and Sunday for the camp, focused on skill building Saturday, then implementing those skills Sunday.

From Williams Lake, snowshoers Austin Weber and Ian Stafford — both gold medalists from last month’s Special Olympics BC Winter Games — participated alongside their coaches and training team from Williams Lake Special Olympics, Monique Goward, Deanna Phillips and Danielle Goward.

Both Weber and Stafford said they had a lot of fun, and enjoyed the weekend, while Monique said everyone was proud to be hosting such a large Special Olympics event in the lakecity.

READ MORE: Lakecity snowshoers race to gold at Special Olympics BC Games

“It was absolutely stellar,” Monique said. “This was my first time hosting anything like this, and we had so much support, parent support, and the community support was overwhelming. These guys are just all so easy to work with.”

Jacques Thibault, sport consultant for Special Olympics BC, made the trek from Calgary to attend the camp, along with Helen Cheung of Vancouver, the Special Olympics BC Performance Co-ordinator.

Thibault said he came across what was, at the time, a small, unorganized group of Special Olympics upstarts from the lakecity during a regional camp hosted at Sun Peaks two years ago.

The transformation, and the improvements, made through the program in coaching, along with athlete development, has been remarkable, he said.

“People in Williams Lake realized really quickly at the [Sun Peaks] camp if they trained they could do great things and go to BC Games,” Thibault said.

“They approached me and asked if they could organize a camp here, and what I’m seeing, and what they’ve accomplished in two years is amazing. They really are amazing people.”

Thibault said part of his and Special Olympics BC’s mandate is to change expectations of what people with intellectual disabilities can do.

“It’s never because they can’t do it, it’s because they don’t have the programs in place usually, and we’re seeing that here with how far these athletes have come,” he said.

Pointing to Weber and Stafford, Thibault said they’ve shown not only great changes in their attitudes, but also in their day-to-day confidence, and the way they carry themselves.

“It’s amazing, really. All these communities in the north are changing expectations of what athletes with a disability can do. They all work so hard, and it makes it all worth it.”

Cheung, meanwhile, added the camps are meant to provide coaches with measures to help their athletes succeed.

“Newer coaches can take back what they’ve learned and help their athletes to succeed,” she said.

Marinka Van Hage, a snowshoe athlete who travelled from Prince George to participate, said she had a great weekend.

“It was good learning and we got to meet lots of new friends,” Van Hage said.

READ MORE: Special Olympic snowshoers provincial bound

Chelsea Henderson of 100 Mile, another snowshoer, said she wanted to thank the coaches for putting on the event.

“Without all these coaches help … they’re all our inspiration to keep us going,” she said.

Deanna Phillips, who has been an assistant coach with Williams Lake Special Olympics for the past two and a half years, added it was an amazing weekend.

“Williams Lake came out and got to show all these communities how great it is,” Phillips said.

“It was nice to host an event and have something everyone would feel really good about.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Saying business model is “financially unsustainable,” the CWHL is folding

Just Posted

LeBourdais wins CRD byelection for Area F

LeBourdais, a long-time resident of Cariboo East, received 315 votes

Cariboo Festival on from April 7 to April 18

Come on out and support hundreds of lakecity musicians and artists

COLUMNS: ALR changes date back to the 1970s

Donna Barnett shares her opinions on proposed changes to landowner rights

Community rallies for couple who lose one twin baby, other in hospital after premature birth

Donations can be made at Still North Design Co.

COLUMNS: Government commits to revitalization of Coast forest industry

The Coast Forest Sector Revitalization has five main goals:

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Saying business model is “financially unsustainable,” the CWHL is folding

A record-175,000 fans tuned in to watch the Clarkson Cup finale in Toronto

B.C. VIEWS: Is the NDP giving away our natural gas reserves?

Andrew Weaver again denounces the government he put in power

Canada’s chief justice urges ‘major reforms’ to judge oversight

Richard Wagner said he would be launching a review of the Canadian Judicial Council

Granlund nets winner as Canucks edge Stars 3-2 in shootout

Markstrom makes 38 saves for Vancouver

Crews fighting 250-hectare wildfire near Kamloops

The blaze near Neskonlith Lake is the second burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre

Two cougars shot after mauling child on Vancouver Island

The child sustained non-life-threatening injuries

Seven small wildfires burning in B.C. as warm weather brings dry conditions

BC Wildfire Service urging caution as winter weather melts

‘Greed and opportunism’ highlight vulnerabilities in B.C. immigration case

Me Hee Kim owed $352,226 following the purchase of Comox Valley’s now-closed Hanna Korean Restaurant

Most Read