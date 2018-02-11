VIDEO: Lakecity plays host to atom house tournament

Six Williams Lake teams hosted six visiting squads for the WLMHA Atom House Tournament.

Carter Langton of the Williams Lake Green Dragons carries the puck into the offensive zone for a shot Sunday morning in the fifth-place game against Chase at the Williams Lake Atom House Tournament. (Greg Sabatino photos)

Six Williams Lake teams hosted six visiting squads during the weekend for the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association Atom House Tournament.

Williams Lake’s Black Venom, Avalanche, Green Dragons, Timber Wolves, Red Raptors and Orange Cheezies welcomed the Kamloops Vipers, the Kamloops Blazers, Logan Lake Blazers, Chase Atomics, 100 Mile Blue and the Vanderhoof Grizzlies for the tournament, which wraps up later today at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Organizer Dena Baumann said it was a great weekend of hockey.

“There’s been some good hockey,” Baumann said. “All the games have been really close.”

While no lakecity teams qualified for Sunday’s medal games, the Williams Lake Green Dragons were the top local finisher, placing fifth after defeating the Chase Atomics Sunday morning.

Blake Lambe fires a shot on goal.