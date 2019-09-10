Lakecity players catch up during KIJHL exhibition contest

The two teams met on Sunday, Sept. 8 in Sicamous

Jimi Belleau-Wells, Cade Enns (North Okanagan Knights), Andrew Berkelaar and Dylan DeRose get together for a group photo during an exhibition game on the weekend. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake hockey players Jimi Belleau-Wells (from left), Cade Enns, Andrew Berkelaar and Dylan DeRose took some time to catch up during the weekend when their respective teams faced off in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League exhibition play.

Belleau-Wells and DeRose are in the process of attmepting to secure spots on the North Okanagan Knights and the Sicamous Eagles, respectively.

Enns, with the Knights, and Berkelaar, with the Eagles, have already commited to their teams for the 2019/20 KIJHL season.

The two teams met on Sunday, Sept. 8 in Sicamous.



