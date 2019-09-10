Jimi Belleau-Wells, Cade Enns (North Okanagan Knights), Andrew Berkelaar and Dylan DeRose get together for a group photo during an exhibition game on the weekend. (Photo submitted)

Lakecity players catch up during KIJHL exhibition contest

The two teams met on Sunday, Sept. 8 in Sicamous

Williams Lake hockey players Jimi Belleau-Wells (from left), Cade Enns, Andrew Berkelaar and Dylan DeRose took some time to catch up during the weekend when their respective teams faced off in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League exhibition play.

Belleau-Wells and DeRose are in the process of attmepting to secure spots on the North Okanagan Knights and the Sicamous Eagles, respectively.

READ MORE: Enns excited to take talents to North Okanagan Knights of KIJHL

Enns, with the Knights, and Berkelaar, with the Eagles, have already commited to their teams for the 2019/20 KIJHL season.

The two teams met on Sunday, Sept. 8 in Sicamous.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Malakai Andy sets sail to Junior B Nanaimo Buccaneers hockey team
Next story
Westwick repeats as Thunder Mountain Speedway street stock champion

Just Posted

Second publication ban imposed in court in connection with Rudy Johnson Bridge incident

Jayson Gilbert appeared in court Friday, Sept. 6

Westwick repeats as Thunder Mountain Speedway street stock champion

Tim Westwick is a two-time, back-to-back champion at Thunder Mountain Speedway.

Lakecity players catch up during KIJHL exhibition contest

The two teams met on Sunday, Sept. 8 in Sicamous

Category 2 open fire ban to be lifted for Cariboo fire jurisdiction

The ban will be lifted on Friday, Sept. 13

West Fraser curtailing operations in five B.C. mills

Communities impacted are 100 Mile, Fraser Lake, Chetwynd, Williams Lake and Quesnel

VIDEO: Trudeau to officially call federal election on Wednesday

PM scheduled to visit Rideau Hall and ask the governor general to dissolve Parliament

Thousands of landowners on Trans Mountain pipeline route have yet to grant access

Such access is one of many hurdles that continue to delay construction of the expansion

Passenger jet makes emergency landing in Abbotsford after hitting birds

737 aircraft hit flock of birds shortly after takeoff

PHOTOS: B.C. firefighters scour through hurricane wreckage in Bahamas

Firefighters from Burnaby also on Great Abaco helping search through debris

Hospital pay parking revenue in B.C. topped $36M last fiscal

Ministry of Health assures patients and visitors parking rates have and will not increase

B.C. woman awarded $2M after stopping to help at car crash, getting hit herself

Good Samaritan, then 24 years old, had pulled over to give first aid in 2012 incident

Residents in this B.C. town defend cleaning up homeless camps

Homeless advocate has complained to police about ‘vigilantism’

B.C. still losing money on legalized marijuana sales

Talks with municipalities continue on revenue sharing

Watch for scams when donating to Hurricane Dorian relief, group warns

More than 140 new crowdfunding campaigns related to the storm are already established

Most Read