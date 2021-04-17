Jayden Nohr, manager of Concrete Fitness, said there are legitimate safety concerns surrounding the latest public health order requiring gym patrons to wear masks while exercising. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Jayden Nohr, manager of Concrete Fitness, said there are legitimate safety concerns surrounding the latest public health order requiring gym patrons to wear masks while exercising. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Lakecity gyms, fitness facilities challenged by latest COVID-19 restrictions

Required masks while exercising posing difficulties for some

Fitness facilities in Williams Lake were scrambling to follow provincial health requirements last week after a new mask mandate appeared March 31 in the latest health update from government.

The latest restriction states: “Masks must be worn at all times including while exercising,” and also requires gym visits by appointment only, and for patrons to be three metres apart if movement is occurring.

As of March 29, fitness centres had also been forced to cancel group fitness classes, however, individual fitness training was still permitted without the use of a mask as long as patrons were appropriately spaced out.

The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex posted an update to its Facebook page and issued an e-mail to patrons earlier this month noting it would now be requiring all patrons to wear a face mask while using the fitness centre.

“We appreciate your continued cooperation as the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex maintains a safe environment for all patrons and staff,” the update stated.

Ian James, director of community services, said staff have been notifying guests of the policy change prior to them entering the fitness centre area. He noted the pool and arena are not impacted by the policy change.

READ MORE: Williams Lake fitness centres adapt amid new COVID-19 regulations

Fit City Athletica in Williams Lake, which operates as a 24-hour facility, has also amended its regulations.

“We hadn’t heard anything about this latest update,” said Fit City Athletica manager Kourtney Thompson. “So we’re following the latest and we have to respect that.”

The gym has also had to modify its 24-hour access to daytime-only use to accommodate mandatory appointments.

“Staff need to be present so we can monitor who is coming and going,” she said.

Thompson noted Fit City has extended its daytime hours to try to accommodate peak gym times from Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“So far people have been really, really understanding,” she said. “I just feel really bad for all of us. All the gyms in town are excellent.”

At Concrete Fitness, manager Jayden Nohr said they were also blindsided by the change in policy, adding they will be looking into how to handle bookings.

He said he does have safety concerns surrounding patrons wearing masks while exercising — especially while lifting heavy weights or those wishing to engage in higher-intensity workouts.

“I feel like we’re getting to the point of unsafe,” Nohr said. “So we have to look at what we’re going to do. There’s no spotting allowed now, either … we need spotters — we squat racks, we have a deadlift platform and benches. We’re meant for lifters.”

Kim Colgate, owner and trainer at Re4rm Fitness, added it’s utterly disheartening.

“We’re not set up as a gym. We’re functional training. We just recently completed our third renovation to comply with health orders and now all the renovations we did just won’t work because we just don’t have the room to space people out three metres again now that that’s changed,” Colgate said.

“I’m frustrated, and I guess I’m just going to hang out and do what I can.”

In response to the Tribune’s questions about mask safety while exercising, Ministry of Health Senior Public Affairs Officer for COVID-19 Marielle Tounsi said throughout the pandemic public health and government have made every effort to support businesses to remain open and operating safely when possible.

“To this end public health have developed requirements to allow for indoor exercise to continue, provided measures for preventing COVID-19 transmission are adhered to,” Tounsi said, noting following orders of B.C.’s provincial health officer, masks are required in many other indoor public settings and all retail stores — including sport or fitness facilities.

“Gyms and recreation facilities that offer individual workouts and personal training sessions can remain open as long as they have a COVID-19 safety plan that is strictly followed.”

The order issued March 29 by the Provincial Health Office was originally scheduled to be in effect until April 19, however, the order has since been extended into May.

 


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canucks to return to play Sunday versus Leafs after COVID-19 outbreak

Just Posted

B.C. homeowners are being urged to take steps to prepare for the possibility of a flood, this includes protecting one’s home by moving equipment and other assets from these areas to higher ground. (J.R. Rardon)
‘Entire province faces risk’: B.C. citizens urged to prepare for above-normal spring flood season

High-streamflow advisory issued for the Cariboo Region and areas including Williams Lake, Quesnel and Prince George

Jayden Nohr, manager of Concrete Fitness, said there are legitimate safety concerns surrounding the latest public health order requiring gym patrons to wear masks while exercising. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Lakecity gyms, fitness facilities challenged by latest COVID-19 restrictions

Required masks while exercising posing difficulties for some

Cariboo Festival Society president Robin Ford, left, and board member Chris Ford outside of Williams Lake Evangelical Free Church on Eleventh Avenue where a virtual version of the festival kicked off Monday, April 12. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune).
Cariboo Festival showcasing virtually in lakecity

Each performer was allowed one spectator and Angela Sommer accompanying them on piano

Amanda Elkins enjoys some fresh air and sunshine at the beach at Scout Island this week with her children Veronica Vawter, 2, (from left) and son Connor Vawter, 4. The family lives in Williams Lake and are expecting their third child, a girl, in just a few weeks. (Angie Mindus photo)
VIDEO: Unseasonably warm temperatures have residents, birds flocking to water

Warm, sunny days expected throughout the weekend

“These artworks combine the grittiness of our urban and port-side environment with the lightness of a playful and exploratory creative process,” note the artists in their artist statement about the show. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Station House Gallery’s latest exhibit features a port-themed collaboration

Valerie Arntzen and Lori Sokoluk created the pieces when they had adjacent studios in Vancouver

Rainbow trouts thrashing with life as they’re about to be transferred to the largest lake of their lives, even though it’s pretty small. These rainbows have a blue tinge because they matched the blue of their hatchery pen, but soon they’ll take on the green-browns of their new home at Lookout Lake. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
VIDEO: B.C. lake stocked with hatchery trout to delight of a seniors fishing club

The Cherish Trout Scouts made plans to come back fishing soon

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Pall Bearers carrying the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh, followed by the Prince of Wales, left and Princess Anne, right, into St George’s Chapel for his funeral, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. (Danny Lawson/Pool via AP)
VIDEO: Trudeau announces $200K donation to Duke of Edinburgh award as Prince Philip laid to rest

A tribute to the late prince’s ‘remarkable life and his selfless service,’ the Prime Minister said Saturday

Vancouver-based Doubleview Gold Corp. is developing claims in an area north of Telegraph Creek that occupies an important place in Tahltan oral histories, said Chad Norman Day, president of the Tahltan Central Government. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO)
B.C. Indigenous nation opposes mineral exploration in culturally sensitive area

There’s “no way” the Tahltan would ever support a mine there, says Chad Norman Day, president of its central government

Stz’uminus Elder George Harris, Ladysmith Mayor Aaron Stone, and Stz’uminus Chief Roxanne Harris opened the ceremony. (Cole Schisler photo)
Symbolic red dresses rehung along B.C. highway after vandals tore them down

Leaders from Stz’uminus First Nation and the Town of Ladysmith hung new dresses on Sat. April 17

A Western toadlet crosses the centre line of Elk View Road in Chilliwack on Aug. 26, 2010. A tunnel underneath the road has since been installed to help them migrate cross the road. Saturday, April 24 is Save the Frogs Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Progress File)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of April 18 to 24

Save the Frogs Day, Love Your Thighs Day and Scream Day are all coming up this week

Local carpenter Tyler Bohn embarked on a quest to create the East Sooke Treehouse, after seeing people build similar structures on a Discovery Channel show. (East Sooke Treehouse Facebook photo)
PHOTOS: B.C. carpenter builds fort inspired by TV’s ‘Treehouse Masters’

The whimsical structure features a wooden walking path, a loft, kitchen – and is now listed on Airbnb

The Attorney General’s Ministry says certain disputes may now be resolved through either a tribunal or the court system, pending its appeal of a B.C. Supreme Court decision that reduced the tribunal’s jurisdiction. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Court of Appeal grants partial stay in ruling on B.C. auto injuries

B.C. trial lawyers challenged legislation brought in to cap minor injury awards and move smaller court disputes to the Civil Resolution Tribunal

An Extinction Rebellion Vancouver Island (XRVI) climate change event in 2019 saw a large crowd occupy the Johnson Street bridge. Black Press File Photo
‘In grief for our dying world’: B.C. climate activists embark on 4-day protest

Demonstrators will walk through Vancouver for the first two days before boarding a ferry Sunday morning

Most Read