Photo submitted Lake City Falcons wrestlers Kalub Scaiano (back from left), Simon Llewelyn, Tyleen Scaiano, Klay-Lynn Pare, Colin Llewelyn (front from left) and Kai Pare all returned from a tournament in Prince George last weekend with medals.

Lakecity grapplers bring home hardware from PG tourney

It was podium domination for six Lake City Falcons wrestling team members.

It was podium domination for six Lake City Falcons wrestling team members during the weekend at the Kelly Road Invitational in Prince George.

Five of the team’s athletes grappled to gold medals, while another brought home a bronze.

“They did fantastic,” said co-coach Ian Pare, who coaches the team alongside Tyler Scaiano. “Most of these kids have been wrestling together for a while on the same team and they’re really coming together where they’re getting to a point now where they’re taking it upon themselves to be athletes in this sport and it’s something pretty cool to see.”

Colin Llewelyn won all three of his matches by pinfall in the Grade 2-3 27-kilogram division to win the gold medal. His brother, Simon Llewelyn, won a bronze medal in the Grade 6-7 35-kilogram class.

Kai Pare, in the 26-kilogram Grade 3-4 division, won a gold and outscored her opponents 24-0.

Klay-Lynn Pare, meanwhile, won two matches in the Grade 6-7 40-kilogram division and then another match in the 49-kilogram division wrestling up in weight to claim gold.

In the 40-kilogram Grade 6-7 class, Kaleb Scaiano won all three of his matches while outscoring his opponents 30-0 to win gold.

The team’s senior athlete, Tyleen Scaiano, won both her matches for the team’s final gold-medal win of the weekend.

Coach Pare said she’s taken on the role as team captain this year, and has been mentoring the team’s younger wrestlers.

“She’s just become a role model for the team,” Pare said.

The team trains at Columneetza secondary, but every school in the district is welcome to participate.

Pare thanked teacher sponsor Bill Gilroy for helping support the team this year and for also helping coach the team.

“We’ve had lots of support from the district, teachers, parents, and it’s been good,” Pare said.

“We have a really strong program and it’s starting to be noticed provincially.”

