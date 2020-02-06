Lakecity girls take in Female World Hockey Festival

Williams Lake Peewee Female Timberwolves Sophia Macdonald (from left), Kaitlyn Brown, Devony Michel, Jada Wood, Danika Solomon, Reese Overton, Anna Fait, Izzy Smith Forzzani, Sofie Passeri, Kate Altwasser, Maddy Millership, Emma Koster, Poppy Watson, Calleigh Skerry, Sasha Fofonoff and Johanna Ketter took part in Surrey Wickfest last weekend. Coaches, not pictured, include head coach Lindsey Wood, Gerald Overton, Rick Skerry and Cassie Hogmann. (Jaymie Jones photo)
Cricket Colebank (back from left), Gabriela Smith Forzzani, Rachel Kennedy, Avery Bautista, Keira Vermeulen, Kate Sharman, Marissa Ramsay, Danielle O’Hara, Kendra Parent, Emma Pittman, Sara Vermeulen, Madigan Riplinger, Shayne Sutton (front from left), Alexee Gustafson, Clerese Cyr, Jadyn Monical, Rachel Loewen, Ariel Billyboy and Karmyn Fisher enjoy Wickfest in Surrey. (Photo submitted)
Members of the Williams Lake Peewee Female Timberwolves spend some time with Team Canada’s Meghan Agosta at Surrey Wickfest 2020 during the opening night festivities. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake Midget Female Timberwolves’ defence Shayne Sutton (left)) and goaltender Karmyn Fisher, hang out with Team Canada goalie Shannon Szabados during Surrey Wickfest. (Photo submitted)

Staff Writer

Williams Lake Tribune/Advisor

Hockey players from Williams Lake hit the road last weekend for a tournament celebrating female hockey.

Held in Surrey at multiple venues, Wickfest 2020, also known as the Female World Hockey Festival, saw hundreds of female hockey players from Novice to Midget divisions converge on the city where the tournament’s namesake, five-time Olympic medalist Hayley Wickenheiser and a handful of other inspiring women, such as Shannon Szabados and Meghan Agosta, were on hand to grow the sport of female hockey.

Williams Lake’s Peewee and Midget Female Timberwolves teams attended the four-day event, competing in the tournament with both wins and losses while taking in various clinics.

Longtime competitive hockey player Rachel Loewen and Midget Female Timberwolves player said the tournament was inspiring.

“Being around such powerful women in the sport made me feel one day that could be me,” Loewen said.


