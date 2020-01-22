Lakecity girls defend home ice at atom/peewee hockey tournament

Edyn McMartin (right) gives Maia Prest a congratulatory tap on the shoulder after Prest scored in the bronze medal game Sunday morning for Williams Lake Orange en route to a shootout victory. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake Green’s Alexis Sherlock races after a puck deep in the offensive zone Saturday during the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association’s Atom/Peewee Female Tournament during the weekend at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake Green coach Matt Sherlock (back from left), Paige Cheek, Sophia MacMurchy, Adalyn Shortreed, Grace Porter, Michaellaine Evans, assistant coach JR Camille, Renee Seelhof, Linda Stevens, Keisha William, Alexis Sherlock (front from left), Seianna Harry, Kelsey Camille, Aya-Sofia Katsura, Samantha Zilcosky and assistant coach Chad Seelhof (missing from photo). (Photo submitted) Williams Lake Orange: Maia Prest (back from left), assistant coach Lindsey Shewchuk, coach Chad Erlandson, Harmony Smith, Arianna Olsen, Daisy-Lee Bullechuk (front from left), Hannah Erlandson, Adelynn Irawan, Kiera Shewchuk, JC David Wale, Edyn McMartin, Shakisha Solomon, Isabella Durfeld and Chelyne Carson. (Photo submitted)

Two Williams Lake girls teams played their way to medals during the weekend at the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association’s Atom/Peewee Female Tournament.

Made up of all atom girls house players and one peewee girl player each, Williams Lake Green battled to a silver, while Williams Lake Orange nabbed the bronze medal in a shootout thriller, 5-4, on Sunday.

In the bronze medal game it was Williams Lake Orange’s Maia Prest and Chelyne Carson scoring back-to-back in the shootout, while goaltender Hannah Erlandson shut the door at the other end — much to the hometown fans’ delight in the seats — as they upended the 100 Mile Royals.

In the gold medal match-up, Williams Lake Green fell just shy of reaching the gold medal in a 5-2 loss to the Prince George Alison’s Embroidery ‘Gator Girls.’

Close throughout the contest, the Gator Girls added an empty net goal with time winding down in the 5-2 win.

Tournament organizer Amber Camille said it was a great tournament, and thanked all the parents and volunteers for helping everything run smoothly throughout the weekend.

“There were 22 players on the two girls’ teams from Williams Lake,” Camille said.

“We split our normal [house] team into two teams for the tournament, and I think they really enjoy it because a lot of times, even the Prince George teams, they only get the chance to play against other boys teams. It was just fun for everybody.”

In the WLMHA, the atom girls team competes against five other atom boys teams, so the change of pace playing against other girls teams made for a fun weekend, she said.

“I think everyone was really happy,” Camille said. “The games were all close, and for our teams to come silver and bronze — it was awesome.”



