Lyall McComber

Lakecity drivers look for big win in Alberta auto race Sept. 5-6

The INCA Super Nationals is one of the Hythe track’s biggest races of the year

A small contingent of lakecity auto racers will form a B.C. dream team for a trip to Hythe, Alta. on the Labour Day long weekend for the INCA Super Nationals.

Multi-time Thunder Mountain Speedway champion and defending, multi-time Tri-City Champion Arnie Kunka will lead the pack alongside 2019 runner up and back-to-back defending Prince George Auto Racing Association champion Lyall McComber into Hythe Sept. 5-6.

The pair will join 2019 third-place Tri-City Series racer and back-to-back TMS street stock champion Tim Westwick, and three time Gordie Manne’s Memorial Race winner, as well as the 2019 Tri-City race winner in Quesnel, Jeremy Smith of Kelowna, along with Langford Western Speedway’s multi-time stock car champion and local hot shoe Brendan ‘Chops’ Moore to round off the team of drivers.

After COVID-19 gave the 2020 auto racing season a red light,Westwick told the Tribune everyone is itching to get the rubber back to the pavement.

READ MORE: Arnie Kunka saves best for last at Tri City Series final

“I’d pretty much given up on the season,” Westwick said. “I was enjoying spending time with the family and had put the race car way and just tried to forget about it.”

Kunka, still on the hunt for a stock car race to drive at, approached Westwick with the idea to assemble a B.C. team to race in Alberta.

“He found the race and said: ‘Are you coming?’” Westwick said. “I said well, I guess so. I better start working on my car.

“I guess Arnie raced there years ago and had a good time, the track is same size as ours but super high banked and supposed to be a good event.”

Fellow Thunder Mountain Speedway drivers Corey Price and Garnet Grimard made the trek to Hythe for last year’s INCA Super Nationals and also recommended the race.

“They said they had a blast but there was some pretty stout competition,” Westwick said. “So we’ll go over there and see if we can represent the Tri-City Series and B.C.”

The INCA Super Nationals is one of the Hythe track’s biggest races of the year.

“They’ll have modified open wheel style classes, they run dirt tracks, and I’ve got a message saying there are 16 street stocks registered.”

READ MORE: Westwick repeats as Thunder Mountain Speedway street stock champion

Two hundred spectators will be allowed at the track so they can socially distance properly, along with limited pit crews for the two-day event.

“My pit crew and I hit the car pretty hard last weekend, and we’ve just got some final touch up type things to do so we’re ready to rock and roll,” Westwick said.

“I’m just going go out, go fast and have some fun, and I’m looking forward to getting back around my racing family … and by fun we mean win.”


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

auto racing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Jeremy Smith (Pictured) of Kelowna, and his No. 4 car, will join Williams Lake’s Arnie Kunka and Tim Westwick, and Prince George’s Lyall McComber for the INCA Super Nationals in Hythe, Alta. Sept. 5-6. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Organizers cancel 1,000-mile Yukon Quest sled dog race for 2021

Just Posted

Lakecity drivers look for big win in Alberta auto race Sept. 5-6

The INCA Super Nationals is one of the Hythe track’s biggest races of the year

Williams Lake First Nation prepares to welcome students back to school next week

COVID-19 protocols in place

Tsilhqot’in chief sounds alarm as community mourns loss of 3 youth in 6 weeks

“Covid-19 is going around but that’s not what’s killing us —it’s alcohol and drugs.”

SD27 superintendent encourages ‘calm and confidence’ as students eye return to classes

The district will host a virtual Town Hall Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 5 p.m. with Interior Health

The puck stops here: Wranglers skip season

Team will stay off the ice this season due to safety concerns

LIVE: Community gathers for monumental totem pole raising along B.C.’s Highway of Tears

The totem pole is to honour murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls

New B.C. jobs won’t be enough when CERB ends: economist

Unemployment double what it was before COVID-19

Dead porcupine hung from road sign in North Okanagan

Porcupines are fully protected under the B.C. Wildlife Act

Trudeau says program extension delayed some CERB payments

Trudeau is planning to unveil what he promises will be a bold economic recovery plan in a throne speech on Sept. 23

B.C. hunters to help monitor for deadly deer disease in Peace and East Kootenay regions

Chronic wasting disease was detected west of the Rocky Mountains in 2019

Stayin’ alive: Demko makes 48 saves as Canucks force Game 7 with 4-0 win over Vegas

NHL playoff series tied 3-3; deciding game Friday night

Five new COVID-19 cases within Interior Health

The total number of cases from the region is now at 450

RCMP find massive illegal grow operation in rural B.C. during unrelated aerial operation

5,200 cannabis plants were seized by police

While some cities saw wildfires and heat, Prince Rupert saw record rainfall this summer

Prince Rupert summer rainfall is highest ever recorded

Most Read