Lakecity cowboys and cowgirls take top spots at Quesnel Rodeo

Angie Mindus/Tribune file photo Kaitlyn Lulua of Williams Lake took second overall in peewee barrel racing at the BC Rodeo Association Quesnel Rodeo during the weekend as part of Billy Barker Days.

The 53rd annual Quesnel Rodeo drew record crowds last weekend during the city’s Billy Barker Days (July 20-22) as onlookers and competitors braved spotty weather to take in the western spectacle at Alex Fraser Park.

“We were at least 500 people over expectations for every crowd,” said Ray Jasper, Quesnel Rodeo Association’s president.

He estimates 1,500 people made it out for Friday night, 2,500 for Saturday and a whopping 3,000 spectators for Sunday.

“They’re ginormous numbers,” he says, “And the crowds were unbelievable, even though the weather was dicey.

“We’re really ecstatic about the turnout,” he continues. “Rodeo is about the people involved, so it’s more than just a sport, it’s a social event.”

This year it was particularly important to organizers that the best show be put on, as there was no rodeo last year due to the wildfires.

“Our members worked tirelessly behind the scenes all year long, so the turnout really validates everything they do and helps them realize their hard work goes towards something bigger than them,” Jasper says, adding, “Our rodeo is the biggest event in Quesnel every year bar none, so it’s a special thing when it turns out the way it did.”

This was the first year Alex Fraser Park had a large screen to watch replays on, which seemed to play well with the crowd, who would cheer heartily at the successes and foibles of the competitors.

Inside the rodeo arena, Jasper said this year’s bull riding event was “spectacular!”

And meanwhile, Williams Lake and area competitors were busy roping and riding to some top finishes at the BC Rodeo Association-sanctioned event.

In bareback riding Daine Bortolussi held on for a fourth-place finish.

Tie-down roper Cody Braaten placed first, while Wade McNolty was sixth in the steer wrestling event.

In breakaway roping it was Allison Everett placing fourth, followed by Denise Swampy in sixth.

Lastly, junior barrel racers Brittany MacDonald and Reese Rivet rode to first and fourth place results, respectively, with Kaitlyn Lulua taking second place in the pee wee barrel racing event.

RELATED: Action-packed weekend at Quesnel’s 53rd annual rodeo



sports@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter