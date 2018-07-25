Angie Mindus/Tribune file photo Kaitlyn Lulua of Williams Lake took second overall in peewee barrel racing at the BC Rodeo Association Quesnel Rodeo during the weekend as part of Billy Barker Days.

Lakecity cowboys and cowgirls take top spots at Quesnel Rodeo

Approximately 7,000 people attended the three-day affair

The 53rd annual Quesnel Rodeo drew record crowds last weekend during the city’s Billy Barker Days (July 20-22) as onlookers and competitors braved spotty weather to take in the western spectacle at Alex Fraser Park.

“We were at least 500 people over expectations for every crowd,” said Ray Jasper, Quesnel Rodeo Association’s president.

He estimates 1,500 people made it out for Friday night, 2,500 for Saturday and a whopping 3,000 spectators for Sunday.

“They’re ginormous numbers,” he says, “And the crowds were unbelievable, even though the weather was dicey.

“We’re really ecstatic about the turnout,” he continues. “Rodeo is about the people involved, so it’s more than just a sport, it’s a social event.”

This year it was particularly important to organizers that the best show be put on, as there was no rodeo last year due to the wildfires.

“Our members worked tirelessly behind the scenes all year long, so the turnout really validates everything they do and helps them realize their hard work goes towards something bigger than them,” Jasper says, adding, “Our rodeo is the biggest event in Quesnel every year bar none, so it’s a special thing when it turns out the way it did.”

This was the first year Alex Fraser Park had a large screen to watch replays on, which seemed to play well with the crowd, who would cheer heartily at the successes and foibles of the competitors.

Inside the rodeo arena, Jasper said this year’s bull riding event was “spectacular!”

And meanwhile, Williams Lake and area competitors were busy roping and riding to some top finishes at the BC Rodeo Association-sanctioned event.

In bareback riding Daine Bortolussi held on for a fourth-place finish.

Tie-down roper Cody Braaten placed first, while Wade McNolty was sixth in the steer wrestling event.

In breakaway roping it was Allison Everett placing fourth, followed by Denise Swampy in sixth.

Lastly, junior barrel racers Brittany MacDonald and Reese Rivet rode to first and fourth place results, respectively, with Kaitlyn Lulua taking second place in the pee wee barrel racing event.

RELATED: Action-packed weekend at Quesnel’s 53rd annual rodeo


sports@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Whitecaps’ Alphonso Davies excited to play with Bayern Munich stars
Next story
Scaiano grapples to gold at BC Games

Just Posted

130 Mile Lake wildfire deemed ‘under control’

‘Crews are working to mop-up the fire’

Rural fire departments lack basic equipment in the Cariboo

MLA Coralee Oakes says funding is needed now

Williams Lake city councillor eyes future after politics

Sue Zacharias looks at other ways she can give back

Airtankers blanket 130 Mile fire

Located near Maze Lake Road

FIRE UPDATE: Crews keep fires in the Cariboo manageable so far

Grain Creek fire largest in Cariboo Fire Centre at 20 hectares, possible campfire ban on the way

Perry Bellegarde re-elected as chief of Assembly of First Nations

Bellegarde won 328 of the 522 votes in a second ballot

Province to seize two Haida Gwaii homes, two residents face homelessness

Homes built in Hooterville near Queen Charlotte are considered Crown land

Stolen goods – including $73,000 in jewellery – returned to rightful B.C. owners

Police believe the thieves – who have since been deported – were part of an organized theft ring

Whitecaps’ Alphonso Davies excited to play with Bayern Munich stars

Teen soccer sensation back training in Vancouver after record-breaking transfer to top German club

B.C. man, banned from U.S. for pot investment, seeks waiver to cross border

Sam Znaimer of Vancouver said he was recently denied entry at a Washington state crossing

B.C. woman launched from pool by force of mudslide

“We were so lucky. I’m alive — it’s the hand of God.”

Japanese Canadian recounts life in B.C. internment camp

Salmon Arm centenarian shares story of forced relocation from Vancouver to Yard Creek in the Shuswap.

Racist sign prompts B.C. man to organize anti-discrimination walk

The walk set to start July 28, 1 p.m. at Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby

Suspect steals ice cream on hot day in B.C.

Several tubs of ice cream taken from 7-Eleven in Nanaimo

Most Read