Greg Sabatino photo Williams Lake bowlers Kevin McAlpine (from left), Tyler McLean, Kyry Morrison and Brent Morrison will represent the lakecity this coming Easter long weekend at the BC Bowling Championships in Burnaby. Kyry and Brent qualified as the BC North Zone’s mixed team, while McAlpine and McLean will play in the men’s division.

Lakecity bowlers earn berths at BC championships

Lakecity bowlers are looking to become B.C. kingpins Easter weekend.

Williams Lake bowlers are looking to become B.C. kingpins Easter weekend when they compete at the B.C. Bowling Championships.

Kevin McAlpine and Tyler McLean will team up in the men’s division, while Kyry Morrison and Brent Morrison will pair up in the mixed division at the championships, being held March 31 to April 1 in Burnaby at Old Orchard Bowl.

The quartet finished first in their divisions last month to become representatives from the BC North Zone at provincials.

“We played eight games in 100 Mile and then eight games here Jan. 20-21,” Brent said. “There were bowlers from Dawson Creek, and there was also a tryout in Terrace and Kitimat.”

In all, 27 men and 11 ladies took part at zones.

At zones, over all 16 games, McLean bowled a 256 average, Brent fired a 240 average, McAlpine laid down a 254 average and Kyry pitched a 188 average.

“We’re hoping to win [at provincials],” McAlpine said. “Then go on to nationals in Gatineau, Que. at the end of May, beginning of June.”

At last year’s provincials, both Williams Lake’s men’s team and the mixed team qualified for nationals.

“It’s going to be some of the best bowlers across Canada,” McAlpine said. “The level of competition is quite a bit higher.”

McLean agreed, and said they’re preparing for some strong competition from across B.C. at provincials.

“Everyone’s going to be bringing their ‘A’ game there,” he said.

Kyry added the foursome have been busy practicing at Cariboo Bowling Lanes through the various leagues they compete in throughout the week, and squeezing in a few extra games when they have the time.

Previous story
BCHL Today: Grisdale honoured by CJHL and Vees tame Trail

Just Posted

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

Ice and snow forces school bus service cancellation for SD 27, 28

Freezing rain and snow overnight has created icy, snowy conditions on Cariboo roads

Multiple travel advisories issued for B.C. Interior highways

Highways 16, 20, 24, 26 and 97 all hit by winter storm: travel not advised in some parts

Station House exhibit features dancing trees and swirling skies

150 Mile artist showcases work until Feb. 24

Winter storm packs a wallop

City crews will be busy for days cleaning up after latest snow storm

New device aims to make ‘champion’ donor kidneys: Doctor

Transplant surgeon says he aims to improve the quality of donor kidneys

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Toronto police recover remains of six people in alleged serial killer investigation

More charges are expected against McArthur, who is currently charged with first-degree murder

Ex-Manitoba cabinet minister apologizes after staff allege he tickled them

Stan Struthers says he recently learned behaviour made former colleagues, staff feel disrespected

BCHL Today: Grisdale honoured by CJHL and Vees tame Trail

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Driver caught trying to sneak into HOV lane with mannequin

Port Mann RCMP confiscated the very silent passenger

New energy projects must be approved within two years: Ottawa

Feds rebrand National Energy Board as the new Canadian Energy Regulator

Doping controversy leads to verbal spat between Canadian, Russian in Pyeongchang

Canada’s Olympic team apologized after a ‘cafeteria incident’

Fraser Valley wineries respond to Alberta premier’s sour grapes

Winery operators shocked to be caught in the middle of pipeline dispute

Most Read