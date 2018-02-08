Lakecity bowlers earn berths at BC championships

Lakecity bowlers are looking to become B.C. kingpins Easter weekend.

Greg Sabatino photo Williams Lake bowlers Kevin McAlpine (from left), Tyler McLean, Kyry Morrison and Brent Morrison will represent the lakecity this coming Easter long weekend at the BC Bowling Championships in Burnaby. Kyry and Brent qualified as the BC North Zone’s mixed team, while McAlpine and McLean will play in the men’s division.

Williams Lake bowlers are looking to become B.C. kingpins Easter weekend when they compete at the B.C. Bowling Championships.

Kevin McAlpine and Tyler McLean will team up in the men’s division, while Kyry Morrison and Brent Morrison will pair up in the mixed division at the championships, being held March 31 to April 1 in Burnaby at Old Orchard Bowl.

The quartet finished first in their divisions last month to become representatives from the BC North Zone at provincials.

“We played eight games in 100 Mile and then eight games here Jan. 20-21,” Brent said. “There were bowlers from Dawson Creek, and there was also a tryout in Terrace and Kitimat.”

In all, 27 men and 11 ladies took part at zones.

At zones, over all 16 games, McLean bowled a 256 average, Brent fired a 240 average, McAlpine laid down a 254 average and Kyry pitched a 188 average.

“We’re hoping to win [at provincials],” McAlpine said. “Then go on to nationals in Gatineau, Que. at the end of May, beginning of June.”

At last year’s provincials, both Williams Lake’s men’s team and the mixed team qualified for nationals.

“It’s going to be some of the best bowlers across Canada,” McAlpine said. “The level of competition is quite a bit higher.”

McLean agreed, and said they’re preparing for some strong competition from across B.C. at provincials.

“Everyone’s going to be bringing their ‘A’ game there,” he said.

Kyry added the foursome have been busy practicing at Cariboo Bowling Lanes through the various leagues they compete in throughout the week, and squeezing in a few extra games when they have the time.