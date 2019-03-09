Greg Sabatino photo Williams Lake YBC Bowlers Adam Holton (back from left), coach Beverly Thomas, Boone Wulff, coach Travis McAlpine, coach Kevin McAlpine, Meakin Carlson-Campbell (front from left), Kara McAlpine, Piper Kosolofski, Brooklyn Page, Jayden McAlpine and Lila-Dawn McAlpine recently competed at the 4 Steps to Stardom Zone Championships in Prince George.

Lakecity bowlers bring home medals from Prince George

Local bowlers competed at the Youth Bowling Canada 4 Steps to Stardom Zone Doubles Championships

Six teams of local bowlers had their strike zones dialed in last month in Prince George at the Youth Bowling Canada 4 Steps to Stardom Zone Doubles Championships.

Cariboo Bowl in Williams Lake sent two bantam girls teams, two bantam boys teams and two junior boys teams to the event where winners were granted a berth at the provincial championships.

Bowling were Adam Holtom, Boone Wulff, Meakin Carlson-Campbell, Kara McAlpine, Piper Koslofski, Brooklyn Page, Jayden McAlpine and Lila-Dawn McAlpine. Coaches with the team are Kevin McAlpine, Travis McAlpine and Beverly Thomas.

READ MORE: Youth bowlers compete for spot at provincials

Kara, 9, and Piper, 10, one of Williams Lake’s two bantam girls teams, bowled their way to the provincials at zones, beating teams from throughout Northern B.C. to bring home a gold medal and earn their spot.

“It’s just a lot of fun to compete,” Kara said. “I like that I get to compete against other cities, towns and meet nice kids from all over.”

READ MORE: Youth bowlers to play for bantam doubles title

They join singles bowlers Renee O’Hara and Caleb Cebuliak, who had already qualified for provincials this past December.

Also winning medals at zones for Cariboo Bowl were the team of Boone Wulff and Adam Holtom, who picked up silver, in the junior division.

Bantam boys Carlson-Campbell and Jayden bowled to a bronze, while Lila-Dawn and partner Brooklyn Page also claimed a bronze medal.


