Lakecity athletes pull their own weight, and then some, at Northern Powerlifting Classic

A group of athletes from Williams Lake made the trek north to Prince George Oct. 20 for the Northern Powerlifting Classic.

Hosted at Xconditioning Fitness, Williams Lake’s Dustin Fisher, Travis Burns, Tyson Delay and Garret Leroy competed in their respective weight divisions, joining competitors from throughout the province at the meet.

“They hold fantastic meets at Xconditioning,” said Delay, noting this one was no exception.

Well-known and longtime lakecity powerlifter Blair Fisher captained the group as coach and, with Fisher tutoring the athletes, the results were impressive.

READ MORE: Fisher claims gold at Canadian powerlifting event

“Blair’s a great coach, and I train with Blair, and for this one his son (Dustin Fisher) just came back so he decided to compete this time,” Delay said.

“It was really nice to see everybody out there, and we all did quite well. Everybody placed.”

Dustin, competing in the heavyweight division, participated in the push/pull (bench press and deadlift) event.

His final deadlift was 541 pounds, coupled with a 330-pound bench press for first place in his class.

“He’s been out of the training world for quite a while and decided to come back to it, and he’s rapidly gained strength,” Delay said. “It’s been about four or five months since he came back and he went out and did amazingly well.”

Garret Leroy, also in the push/pull event, competed in the lightweight, 80-kilogram (180 pound) class.

Leroy crushed a remarkable 550 pound deadlift and a 304 pound benchpress.

“He opened up with with a deadlift opener triple his body weight, which is absolutely crazy,” Delay said. “He blew away his weight class in the push/pull. Nobody was even close.”

Both Delay and Burns, meanwhile, were in the 90-kilogram division.

READ MORE: Lakecity strongmen make mark at provincial competitions

Burns finished with a 500 pound deadlift, a 3663-pound bench press and a 402 pound squat to take home the gold medal.

Delay, meanwhile, placed second with a 292 pound benchpress, a 496-pound deadlift and a 445-pound squat.

“I was happy with how I did,” Delay said. “I matched my personal best on deadlift and I added some serious poundage to my squat and bench, which I’m happy with and I’m stoked to have a team that went.”

Delay added the group would like to thank Blair for coming out with the team to share his wisdom, and for sharing his training techniques. Delay also thanked his wife, Brynn, for being there for support.

The Northern Powerlifting Classic was a sanctioned event under the Canadian Powerlifting Federation.



sports@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter