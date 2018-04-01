Williams Lake athletes Conlan Sprickerhoff (left) and Ryan Glanville both received recognition last Thursday evening at the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack Athletic Awards Banquet in Kamloops. (Andrew Snucins photo)

Lakecity athletes honoured at TRU athletic awards

Sprickerhoff, Glanville pick up awards at TRU athletic banquet

Two Williams Lake athletes received awards and accolades last Thursday at the Thompson Rivers University Athletic Awards Banquet in Kamloops.

Soccer player Ryan Glanville, and cross-country runner Conlan Sprickerhoff, were both recognized at the annual event for their efforts in their respective sports.

Glanville, a fifth-year midfielder for the WolfPack, was awarded the Doctor Roger H. Barnsley Scholar Athlete Award.

Glanville is a multi-winner of the USPORTS Academic All Canadian award. This past year, he was a Canada West second team all-start and all-star at the USPORTS soccer nationals, helping his team to a bronze medal at the event.

He will graduate this spring with a Masters of Business degree while maintaining a job and raising two young children.

“Ryan was and is the standard bearer for TRU men’s soccer,” said his head coach, John Antulov. “As a three-time all-star and three-time Academic All Canadian, he has led the way for our current and future student athletes in men’s soccer to understand what it means to play for our program and what the standard is to achieve.

“Ryan really helped set the tone three years ago for what we wanted to achieve in this program. We were a new USPORTS team and finding our way but with his leadership and will to win, it brought the players to the standard that we were looking for to be a program that will challenge in the upcoming year.

“This award is the pinnacle for Ryan on what he has accomplished and I could not be more pleased that he has completed his fifth year with this award.”

Sprickerhoff, meanwhile, was presented The Directors Award, which goes to an athlete who is recognized for distinguished service within the athletic department.

Sprickerhoff has been the captain of the men’s cross country running team for the past several seasons.

His coach, Carmin Mazzotta, said Sprickerhoff has competed at five national collegiate or university cross country championships in his five years at TRU, which speaks to his consistency and his commitment to his training, his teammates and to the program.

“He has consistently been there: training hard at every workout regardless of the wind, rain, mud, snow or whatever else Mother Nature had to offer; giving his all in every race, organizing his teammates and being a positive presence at every community event or fundraiser, and being the definition of a leader at all times,” Mazzotta said.

Previous story
Dawson Creek Canucks capture Coy Cup championship in Williams Lake
Next story
Columbus defenceman fined for dangerous trip on Canucks’ Sutter

Just Posted

Big Lake Community Association honours residents for volunteers service at AGM

Three special awards were presented late last month to Big Lake residents

Families hop into Easter with second annual Realm of Toys egg hunt

Families were lined up down the sidewalk on on First Avenue South to take advantage of the fun

Animals takeover Boitanio Mall for Rose Lake/Miocene Easter Petting Zoo

The Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H Club Easter Petting Zoo was a popular family destination Saturday

Family mourns loss of 20-year-old killed in highway collision

Jerome Chum Lee Myers named as victim in Thursday’s Highway 20 collision

Sparta knock off Stamps in Coy Cup semi; will face Dawson Creek Saturday for championship

The Kelowna Sparta and the Dawson Creek Canucks will face off Saturday in the Coy Cup final

Woodlands’ survivors promised $10,000 compensation by B.C. government

Woodlands found by investigation to be place of sexual, physical and psychological abuse

Columbus defenceman fined for dangerous trip on Canucks’ Sutter

NHL has ordered Ian Cole to pay US$5,000

Pope celebrates Easter Mass in packed St. Peter’s Square

Pilgrims gathered to hear Francis deliver the traditional ‘Urbi et Orbi’ Easter message

VIDEO: B.C. city celebrates biggest infrastructure project in its history

Over 100 million dollars and 10 years later, it’s finally here, and Victoria celebrated bridgemania

Star prospect Thatcher Demko backstops Canucks to win over Columbus in his NHL debut

Former Blue Jacket Jussi Jokinen has three points, helping Vancouver to 5-4 OT triumph

Four-year-old B.C. boy fighting for his life after developing blood infection

Evan Shishakly is in Vancouver Children’s Hospital after developing a blood infection

Hundreds line Cambridge streets to honour Stephen Hawking

Some 500 guests had been invited to the private funeral at St. Mary the Great church

B.C. jogger’s lawsuit against 10-year-old cyclist dismissed

B.C. Supreme Court judge determined the girl and grandparents were not liable for the 2014 accident

Kyle Lowry calls B.C.-raised Steve Nash ‘one of the best playmakers’ ever

Victoria’s Nash will become a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Most Read