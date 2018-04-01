Lakecity athletes honoured at TRU athletic awards

Williams Lake athletes Conlan Sprickerhoff (left) and Ryan Glanville both received recognition last Thursday evening at the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack Athletic Awards Banquet in Kamloops. (Andrew Snucins photo)

Two Williams Lake athletes received awards and accolades last Thursday at the Thompson Rivers University Athletic Awards Banquet in Kamloops.

Soccer player Ryan Glanville, and cross-country runner Conlan Sprickerhoff, were both recognized at the annual event for their efforts in their respective sports.

Glanville, a fifth-year midfielder for the WolfPack, was awarded the Doctor Roger H. Barnsley Scholar Athlete Award.

Glanville is a multi-winner of the USPORTS Academic All Canadian award. This past year, he was a Canada West second team all-start and all-star at the USPORTS soccer nationals, helping his team to a bronze medal at the event.

He will graduate this spring with a Masters of Business degree while maintaining a job and raising two young children.

“Ryan was and is the standard bearer for TRU men’s soccer,” said his head coach, John Antulov. “As a three-time all-star and three-time Academic All Canadian, he has led the way for our current and future student athletes in men’s soccer to understand what it means to play for our program and what the standard is to achieve.

“Ryan really helped set the tone three years ago for what we wanted to achieve in this program. We were a new USPORTS team and finding our way but with his leadership and will to win, it brought the players to the standard that we were looking for to be a program that will challenge in the upcoming year.

“This award is the pinnacle for Ryan on what he has accomplished and I could not be more pleased that he has completed his fifth year with this award.”

Sprickerhoff, meanwhile, was presented The Directors Award, which goes to an athlete who is recognized for distinguished service within the athletic department.

Sprickerhoff has been the captain of the men’s cross country running team for the past several seasons.

His coach, Carmin Mazzotta, said Sprickerhoff has competed at five national collegiate or university cross country championships in his five years at TRU, which speaks to his consistency and his commitment to his training, his teammates and to the program.

“He has consistently been there: training hard at every workout regardless of the wind, rain, mud, snow or whatever else Mother Nature had to offer; giving his all in every race, organizing his teammates and being a positive presence at every community event or fundraiser, and being the definition of a leader at all times,” Mazzotta said.