Williams Lake soccer player Ryan Glanville helped the WolfPack to a 2017 Canada West bronze medal this season. (Thompson Rivers University photos)

Lakecity athletes announced as WolfPack awards finalists

Ryan Glanville and Conlan Sprickerhoff both up for Doctor Roger H. Barnsley Award

Two Williams Lake athletes have been announced as finalists for the 2017/18 Thompson Rivers University WolfPack Athletic Awards.

Ryan Glanville, a fifth-year soccer player, and Conlan Sprickerhoff, a fifth-year cross-country running team member, are both finalists for the Doctor Roger H. Barnsley scholar athlete of the year award.

The awards will be handed out at a banquet and ceremony on Thursday, March 29, at the Grand Hall at the Campus Activity Centre at TRU in Kamloops.

Glanville and Sprickerhoff will join Cole Keddie (fourth year, volleyball, Edmonton) in the running for the award.

Glanville has been a leader on and off the field for the TRU men’s soccer team and helped the team capture the 2017 Canada West men’s soccer bronze medal this season.

Sprickerhoff, meanwhile, has captained the TRU cross-country running team for several seasons during his academic tenure at the university.

 

Conlan Sprickerhoff of Williams Lake has captained the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack men’s running team for multiple seasons. (Thompson Rivers University photos)

