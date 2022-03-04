Lake City Secondary faced off against Quesnel Junior Secondary

A Falcons player tries to make her way to the basket during a game in Williams Lake February 25. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Falcons player Saraya Lothrop, with the ball, tries to make her way to the basket during a game in Williams Lake at the Lake City Secondary - Columneetza campus gym February 25. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)A Falcons player tries to make her way to the basket during a game in Williams Lake February 25. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Falcons player Saraya Lothrop, with the ball, tries to make her way to the basket during a game in Williams Lake at the Lake City Secondary - Columneetza campus gym February 25. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Falcons player Bella Shoults moves the ball up the court while ref Steve Dickens keeps a close eye on the action during a game at the Lake City Secondary - Columneetza campus gym February 25. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Falcons player Bella Shoults moves the ball up the court while ref Steve Dickens keeps a close eye on the action during a game at the Lake City Secondary - Columneetza campus gym February 25. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
A Quesnel Junior Secondary player turns to try and get a shot on the basket with Bella Shoults on defense during a game in Williams Lake at the Lake City Secondary - Columneetza campus gym February 25. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)A Quesnel Junior Secondary player turns to try and get a shot on the basket with Bella Shoults on defense during a game in Williams Lake at the Lake City Secondary - Columneetza campus gym February 25. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Coach Frances McCoubrey, right, encourages Ruby Lee after a basket and Jordana Hansen watches during a break in the game against Quesnel Junior Secondary. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Coach Frances McCoubrey, right, encourages Ruby Lee after a basket and Jordana Hansen watches during a break in the game against Quesnel Junior Secondary. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Coach Frances McCoubrey reacts to a basket during the first ever game of the new girls' basketball team on Feb. 25 at te Columneetza gym. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Guard Freja Pare gets in position during game play against Quesnel Junior Secondary at the Columneetza gym on Feb. 25. (Blake Hanley photo)
Vega Lee (from left), takes the ball up the court as Skye Spence, and Chloe Bennets follow closely behind during the game at Columneetza Feb. 25. (Blake Hanley photo)Vega Lee (from left), takes the ball up the court as Skye Spence, and Chloe Bennets follow closely behind during the game at Columneetza Feb. 25. (Blake Hanley photo)

The new Columneetza Falcons girls basketball team played their first ever game on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

The team was made up mostly of Grade 7 girls, with a handful of Grades 8 and 9 as well.

Due to the pandemic, there had not been a team for two years so the players were learning as they went.

“They improved so much in that short little time,” said one of the team’s coaches, Frances McCoubrey.

She said most of the girls had not played a game since probably Grade 5, one player telling her it had been since Grade 4, and she emphasized how brave of them it was to face off against the older Quesnel Junior Secondary School girls’ team.

“I thought they did so well,” she added.

The Quesnel team, coached by Doug Watson is a much more experienced team and older, made up of Grade 9 students.

The Quesnel team was very sportsmanlike with the smaller and less experienced team and gave the younger girls an opportunity to develop some plays.

After playing five friendly quarters, the girls wanted to keep playing while everyone waited for some pizza to arrive to feed the athletes and adults.

The Columneetza team is also coached by Marina Campsell whose father Al Campsell was giving a hand as well. The game was refereed by volunteer refs Calvin Williams and Steve Dickens.

Read more: Falcons swoop in on Hope hoops tourney championship


ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. High School BasketballbasketballGirls basketballWilliams Lake

Previous story
Canucks stage third-period rally to earn 4-3 win over New York Islanders
Next story
As war rages, Paralympics open in Beijing without Russia

Just Posted

A food hub in the Cariboo could help provide better food security for vulnerable community members in the future. (United Way photo)
Williams Lake Social Planning Council aims to address food security for the vulnerable

A Falcons player tries to make her way to the basket during a game in Williams Lake February 25. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Falcons player Saraya Lothrop, with the ball, tries to make her way to the basket during a game in Williams Lake at the Lake City Secondary - Columneetza campus gym February 25. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Lake City Secondary faced off against Quesnel Junior Secondary

The Russian attack on Ukraine prompted Nancy Sandy of the Williams Lake First Nation to step up and show her support for the country and its people. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Colourful Ukrainian scarves symbol of friendship, support from Canada’s Indigenous people

Audrey Waterhouse of Beaver Valley Feeds. (Angie Mindus photo)
Beaver Valley Feeds to donate 2 days of store profits to help Ukraine