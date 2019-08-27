KidSport Week proclaimed in Williams Lake Sept. 7-13

The Williams Lake chapter was established in 2005

The City of Williams Lake has proclaimed the week of Sept. 7-13 as KidSport Week in the lakecity.

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb, in the proclamation, said he’d like to congratulate the important organization for its contributions to the social fabric of the community.

KidSport began in B.C. in 1993 as the charitable arm of Sport BC and was created to remove financial barriers that prevent some children from playing organized sport.

Through the provision of grants to assist with sport registration fees, more than 7,300 children played a season of sport in 2018 thank to over $2 million in KidSport grants.

KidSport has grown from its humble beginnings in B.C. to become a national cause with 11 provincial/territorial chapters and over 180 community chapters across the country.

The Williams Lake chapter was established in 2005. Applications are received from families throughout Williams Lake and Area. Local clubs accessing KidSport include the Williams Lake Skating Club, Blue Fins Swim Club, Williams Lake Youth Soccer, Bighorns Lacrosse, Cariboo Chilcotin Gymnastics Association, Williams Lake Minor Hockey, Williams lake Speed Skating Association, Williams Lake Wrestling Club, Williams Lake Minor Fastball and Williams Lake Judo Club.

Cobb said KidSport provides opportunities for local children to improve their health through experiencing the joys and memories of sport.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Daniel Coyle of Ireland wins horse jumping World Cup event held in B.C.

Just Posted

KidSport Week proclaimed in Williams Lake Sept. 7-13

The Williams Lake chapter was established in 2005

Amy Anonby found safe

Amy Anonby was headed to Mahood Lake before she went missing

Bella Coola woman stays in tent waiting to deliver baby in Williams Lake

Costs for maternity patients to travel and stay outside the valley are not covered

LETTERS: MLA should offer some alternative solutions in weekly column

She blames the Horgan government for all that ails the industry, yet offers no credible solutions

CRIMESTOPPERS: RCMP release four names and images of individuals wanted in Williams Lake

Weekly wanted person report provided by Crime Stoppers

Provincial pot: Growing B.C. bud in the era of legalization

Reporter Nick Laba delves into cannabis agriculture in B.C. in a special three-part series

B.C. father accused of killing daughters says he didn’t lie about loan shark

Cross-examination continues of the Oak Bay father accused of killing his two girls on Christmas Day

Middle-class gang violence in B.C. breaks from history with higher stakes

Gangs in B.C. are not a new phenomenon

B.C. pleased with Oklahoma ruling in opioids case as it continues lawsuit

The untested suit alleges the companies falsely marketed opioids as less addictive than other pain drugs

Brother of Vancouver Island man found dead in car weeks after being reported missing, says police efforts were misplaced

Car may have remained undiscovered for weeks in dense natural brush

New charge recommended for B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley

Parole board says Hopley should be criminally charged with failing to comply with supervision orders

Eight-week-old puppy in B.C. gets head stuck in fence

Vet calls it a ‘freak accident’ no one could have seen coming

Groups fight to protect historic B.C. graveyard, buried in garbage

About 83 people, including the daughter of Fernie’s first mayor, are buried in the overgrown cemetery

Mitigating stress while being a search and rescue volunteer

The CISM program helps members dealing with stress, says SAR volunteer

Most Read