Kerley named one of FMAAA’s hardest working players for October

Kerley currently sits second on the Capitals for points on the season

Williams Lake’s Brette Kerley, a player for the Prince George-based Northern Capitals of the Female Midget AAA Hockey League, has been recognized as one of last month’s hardest working players.

READ MORE: Northern Capitals to have lakecity connection

Kerley, who won a provincial championship last season with the Williams Lake Female Timberwolves, is in her first year with the Capitals, and is attending high school at Prince George secondary. The hardest-working player recognition comes from the BC Construction Association — a sponsor of the FMAAA league.

Kerley currently sits second on the Capitals for points on the season, and has recorded two goals and six assists for eight points in nine games on the campaign.

The Capitals, meanwhile, sit third in the league with three wins, five losses and a tie.

She joins the Fraser Valley Rush’s Julia Smith, the Greater Vancouver Comets’ Kennedy Prachnau, the Thompson-Okanagan Lakers’ Sydney Hamilton and the Vancouver Island Seals’ Katie Banman.



sports@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter