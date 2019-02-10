Williams Lake Stampeders defenceman Zach Sternberg moves the puck from behind his own net Saturday night in game one of round one of the Central Interior Hockey League playoffs in a matchup with the Quesnel Kangaroos. Williams Lake will now travel to Quesnel down a game after falling 8-2 Saturday at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (Patrick Davies photos)

Kangaroos take game one over Stamps in first-round CIHL playoff series

The Williams Lake Stampeders dug themselves a hole early and couldn’t claw themselves out in an 8-2 loss Saturday night in the lakecity to the Quesnel Kangaroos in game one of round one of the Central Interior Hockey League playoffs.

Midway through the first period, the Kangaroos had amassed a 4-0 lead, extending it by another goal late in the frame to take a 5-0 lead heading into the second period.

Williams Lake answered back with two goals of their own, however, that would be all the offense the hometown squad could muster as the Kangaroos scored three more in the third to win 8-2.

READ MORE: Stamps, Roos prepare for playoffs

The series shifts to Quesnel next weekend where game two is slated for Saturday night, while game three, if necessary, goes Sunday afternoon.

During Saturday’s tilt at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. Stampeders goaltender Willie Sellars was presented the CIHL trophy for top goaltender.

The winner of the series between the Kangaroos and the Stampeders will face the winner of the CIHL’s other first-round matchup between the Terrace River Kings and the Prince Rupert Rampage for the playoff crown.


Williams Lake Stampeder Dan Cohen slips in the offensive zone Saturday.

