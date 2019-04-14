Cariboo Junior Olympic Archers Cole Schalles (from left), Joelle Thurow, Kylie Sharman, Kairav Khugsal, Ty Thurow, Ty Waterhouse and Emersyn Sanford (missing from photo) were impressive last weekend at the BC Junior Olympian Indoor Championships in Prince George. (Photo submitted)

Junior Olympian archers hit bull’s-eye at B.C. indoor championships

“We are very proud of all seven of our kids,” said JOP coach Al Campsall.

The results are in for the seven Cariboo Archers who competed in the BC Junior Olympian Indoor Championships April 6-7 in Prince George.

Archers competed by shooting at several different venues across the province where the results are then sent in to the BC Archery Association for collation.

In just his first year of competition Kairav Khugsal achieved two personal bests at the competition and finished fourth in the pre-cub division.

Cole Schalles brought home first in the junior division, shooting his personal best and jumping up three categories to compete.

Emersyn Sanford, meanwhile, at just 11 years old was competing against archers up to 17 years in age, and brought home first in the pre-cub category.

Joelle Thurow, 12, testing herself in a division squaring off against up to 20 year olds, sniped second in the cub division.

Kyle Sharman was third in the cadet class,shooting her personal best, also in her first year of competition.

Ty Thurow, 15, shot to second in his cadet category, taking on 20 year olds and even beating the Canada Winter Games silver medalist, who is 19.

Ty Waterhouse, 13, placed sixth, also facing 20 year olds in his cadet division.

“The future looks bright for all these archers,” Campsall said.


