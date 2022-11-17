Junior curlers warm up on the ice before getting down to it at the Williams Lake Curling Club in November. (Amber Camille photo)

Junior Curling building back in Williams Lake after pandemic

Sport offers one more option for young people to stay active

Junior curling is building back up in Williams Lake, and coach Rick Miller is on the ice with the youth Saturday mornings 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

While the group of young curlers coming out on Saturdays is not yet back to pre-pandemic numbers, 15 young people from seven years old to 14 are on the ice each weekend. Before Covid, there were 20 junior curlers in the program, and Miller is hoping to continue to build back.

Talana Brown-John is also helping Miller out as the junior coach, and having her alongside provides more flexibility with the age and ability ranges.

Miller said the game of curling is similar to chess in the back and forth of strategy, “trying to outwit your opponent” using guesswork. But the most fun aspect of the sport is quite different than chess.

“I think the biggest part of curling is it’s so social,” explained Miller.

Opportunities for curlers of all ages to get out and try the sport or get back into it are available and junior curling registration will open up again in early January.

“There’s so much to do in our town, we’re so lucky,” said Miller, noting some young curlers join for the fall session before cross-country skiing gets going and then switch over.

Miller spoke to the Tribune just as he was heading out to teach the learn to curl for adults program, Monday nights at 7-8:30 p.m.

For information on learn to curl for adults, junior curling or league play, go to: www.williamslakecurling.com

