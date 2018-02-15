Judokas take to provincial stage

A contingent of Williams Lake Judo Club members were busy throwing their weight around.

Williams Lake Judo Club members Kai Richardson (back from left), Liam Marshall, Jaeden Wilson, Brian Marshall, Sean Marshall and Julien Marshall were in Abbotsford during the weekend for the BC Youth Judo Provincials. (Photo submitted)

A contingent of Williams Lake Judo Club members were busy throwing their weight around during the weekend in Abbotsford.

The club took six members to the BC Youth Provincial Judo Championships, where two judokas returned home with medals.

Kai Richardson, 14, competing in the under-16 age heavyweight (73-plus kilograms) category, fought to a gold medal.

WLJC Sensei Jeff DiMarco said he was impressed with is student’s performance.

“He also fought up in the under-18 group and won one and lost two,” DiMarco said. “It was a good experience to fight up a division.”

Jaeden Wilson, meanwhile, in the under-16 division, scooped up a silver medal.

“[He] easily beat his opponents until losing his last match, which could have gone either way,” DiMarco said.

Sean Marshall, also in the under-16 division, had two losses, but competed hard and fought well, DiMarco said.

Sean’s dad Brian Marshall, in the senior groundwork division, was also a competitor.

“This was the first time for a groundwork only competition in B.C.,” DiMarco said. “The crowd and competitors really like it.”

Brian, a green belt, had two fights with black belts and held his own.

“They could not clearly finish him and won only on small points, so he was happy with that,” DiMarco said.

Brian’s other sons Liam and Julien Marshall also attended the tournament, however, didn’t compete.

“They had a training session in the middle of the tournament where they were taught techniques by a variety of instructors,” DiMarco said.

“They had a good time.”

Both Richardson and Wilson are now preparing for the BC Winter Games coming up Feb. 22-25 in Kamloops.