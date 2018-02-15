Williams Lake Judo Club members Kai Richardson (back from left), Liam Marshall, Jaeden Wilson, Brian Marshall, Sean Marshall and Julien Marshall were in Abbotsford during the weekend for the BC Youth Judo Provincials. (Photo submitted)

Judokas take to provincial stage

A contingent of Williams Lake Judo Club members were busy throwing their weight around.

A contingent of Williams Lake Judo Club members were busy throwing their weight around during the weekend in Abbotsford.

The club took six members to the BC Youth Provincial Judo Championships, where two judokas returned home with medals.

Kai Richardson, 14, competing in the under-16 age heavyweight (73-plus kilograms) category, fought to a gold medal.

WLJC Sensei Jeff DiMarco said he was impressed with is student’s performance.

“He also fought up in the under-18 group and won one and lost two,” DiMarco said. “It was a good experience to fight up a division.”

Jaeden Wilson, meanwhile, in the under-16 division, scooped up a silver medal.

“[He] easily beat his opponents until losing his last match, which could have gone either way,” DiMarco said.

Sean Marshall, also in the under-16 division, had two losses, but competed hard and fought well, DiMarco said.

Sean’s dad Brian Marshall, in the senior groundwork division, was also a competitor.

“This was the first time for a groundwork only competition in B.C.,” DiMarco said. “The crowd and competitors really like it.”

Brian, a green belt, had two fights with black belts and held his own.

“They could not clearly finish him and won only on small points, so he was happy with that,” DiMarco said.

Brian’s other sons Liam and Julien Marshall also attended the tournament, however, didn’t compete.

“They had a training session in the middle of the tournament where they were taught techniques by a variety of instructors,” DiMarco said.

“They had a good time.”

Both Richardson and Wilson are now preparing for the BC Winter Games coming up Feb. 22-25 in Kamloops.

Previous story
Resident’s love of bowling passed on to great granddaughter
Next story
Second annual Jordan Siegmueller Charity Golf Tournament slated for May 5

Just Posted

Federal Indigenous rights framework welcomed by political leaders

First Nations rights already under the Constitution will be upheld with new framework, WLIB Chief Ann Louie said.

Developer pitches cattle for wildfire hazard reduction

Luigi Mandarino is hoping to use grazing cattle as a means to mitigate wildfire hazards in the Westridge area.

Museum hosts heritage enthusiasts

Museum holds informal luncheon for round table on dreams for community history

Second annual lakecity Bridal and Prom Extravaganza features over 30 vendors

One day event for those planning events, weddings and more Feb. 25

Williams Lake photographer captures life’s special moments

Carruthers’ work is featured in the Tribune’s recently published I Do wedding guide

Resident’s love of bowling passed on to great granddaughter

A passion for bowling for a Williams Lake resident is being passed down to his great grandaughter.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Alleged victim of sexual interference by Chilliwack youth coach speaks out

Mother of another alleged victim of Codie Hindle speak about an investigation in 2011

New NEB approvals for Trans Mountain pipeline to begin Burnaby tunnel work

Construction can now begin on a tunnel entrance in Burnaby

Legal marijuana won’t hit shelves before August

Senators agree to hold a final vote by June 7 on the legislation

Mountie believed to have posted to Facebook saying Colten Boushie ‘got what he deserved’

Police conduct internal probe after comment about Indigenous man shot dead on Saskatchewan farm

Report paves the way for ride-hailing in B.C.

Committee makes 32 recommendations

Moose hide message to men keeps growing

Marchers pledge personal responsibility in domestic violence

Climate adaptation needed, B.C. auditor general says

Flooding, wildfire risks need local, provincial action

Most Read