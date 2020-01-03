Williams Lake Judo Club competitor Lennard Supernault controls the top position on his opponent Saturday in Richmond. (Photo submitted)

Judo club earns valuable experience at Steveston tournament

DiMarco said the calibre of judo in B.C. has been steadily improving for the past couple of years

The Williams Lake Judo Club threw and grappled its way to strong results this past Saturday at the Steveston Judo Tournament in Richmond.

WLJC Sensei Jeff DiMarco said although some of his students were disappointed with their results, everyone fought well.

“Tournaments are always a learning experience and this tournament is a smaller one that is good for that,” DiMarco said.

Bringing home gold medals were Lennard Supernault in the senior ground work division and Tristan Pelchat-Henri in the senior men’s class.

Silvers went to Brian Marshall in the 81-kilogram men’s division, and Kai Richardson in the 73-kilogram, under-18 category.

Read More: Judo club medals at Prince George tourney

Third place results, meanwhile, were achieved by Liam Marshall in the under-16 class and his brother, Julien Marshall, in the under-14 category.

“It was the first tournament of the season for all except Kai, who has been back east for two tournaments already,” DiMarco said.

“Kai was in really tough with his group as there are national level competitors in there.”

DiMarco said the calibre of judo in B.C. has been steadily improving for the past couple of years with a new coach who has been working hard on athlete development.

He added at the Steveston Judo Tournament, Richardson and Brian both fought in two division, while Pelchat-Henri, at just 15 years old, opted to fight seniors instead of his own age group and won all four fights in quick fashion.


Kai Richardson of the Williams Lake Judo Club (right) mounts an offense on his opponent. (Photo submitted)

