Jackrabbits ski away with Hallis Lake team title

Photo submitted Williams Lake Jackrabbits Lilly Reedman (from left), Alyna Obexer, Jessabelle Atkinson-Trelenberg, Zinny Jukic, Ciara Reid, Oi Moliner-Clark, Jeff Obexer, Ethan Reid and Gavin Reedman represented the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club during the weekend at a tournament in Hallis Lake.

Nine Jackrabbit members from the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club attended the Quesnel Elementary School Races this past weekend.

Held at the Hallis Lake Cross-Country Ski Club, the races saw competitors aged five to 14 attend where participants took part in three events: classic technique, free technique relay and double-cross downhill sprint.

The WLCCSC’s Jackrabbits picked up the overall high point total and skied away with the Gold Pan Trophy, which will be proudly hung in its warming hut at Bull Mountain. Local skiers, meanwhile, also brought home several individual medals.

Coaches said racers had a fantastic time and appreciated the great hospitality from the Quesnel Ski Touring Club.

Members of the WLCCSC are also looking forward to welcoming racers from Quesnel and 100 Mile House this weekend when they host their annual Elementary Ski Tournament at Bull Mountain beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Results from the Hallis Lake races are as follows:

• Lilly Reedman, 5, was second place in classic and second place in double cross

• Zinny Jukic, 6, was third place in classic and first place in double cross

• Alyna Obexer, 8, was first in classic

• Gavin Reedman, 7, was fourth in classic

• Jessabelle Atkinson-Trelenberg, 10, was first in classic and first in double cross

• Oi Moliner-Clark, 9, was first in classic, first in double cross

• Ciara Reid, 12, was first in classic and first in double cross

• Jeff Obexer, 12, was first in classic and first in double cross

• Ethan Reid, 13, was first in classic and first in double cross

The WLCCSC relay team of Ethan, Ciara, Gavin and Alyna also skied to first.