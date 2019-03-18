Mt. Timothy Ski Area is slated be open for skiing next winter, according to its new ownership group. Angie Mindus photo

IT’S OFFICIAL: Mt. Timothy sale complete

New owners looking toward year-round mountain resort facility

Mt. Timothy Ski Area’s new private ownership group has confirmed the beloved community ski hill will be open for business next winter and, possibly, even beforehand for summer recreation.

Walter Bramsleven, general manager and spokesperson for Mt. Timothy Ski Area, said ownership became official Wednesday, March 6 for partners acquiring the hill.

“Aside from a few minor documents to be submitted to the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources, the assignment of the property tenures is complete and the purchase agreement with Mount Timothy Ski Society is fulfilled,” Bramsleven said.

“We are very excited to finally be rolling our sleeves up and getting the infrastructure maintained and upgraded, as well as to tie into our business plan as a full season mountain resort facility.”

As for short-term plans, Bramsleven said the website needs to be re-established and the group’s marketing plan needs to commence shortly as other hills have already been soliciting for next year’s season passes.

“Suffice to say we have a lot of work ahead of us and we have already begun to work on improvements to the kitchen facilities, as well as repair work to some of the equipment,” Bramsleven said.

“We will be open for business for next season, without a doubt, and also hopefully will have other amenities to have available to the public before then, such as camping services and use of the day lodge for private events.”

Bramsleven said they will continue to keep the public informed as things progress and develop in the near future.


sports@wltribune.com
