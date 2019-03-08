INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY: Fitzgerald setting an example for fellow swimmers

“I like being in the water, I’ve always enjoyed being in the water.”

Taylor Fitzgerald

At 14 years old, Taylor Fitzgerald has been setting a positive example for young women in her chosen sport of swimming for years now.

The Williams Lake Blue Fins Swim Club member is in the midst of preparing for the upcoming senior provincial championships where she’s already qualified and is hoping to contest for a medal in her favourite event, the backstroke. “I’ve been aiming for nationals for my backstroke but Westerns is where I’m headed right now, then hopefully nationals in Edmonton in August,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald, now one of the club’s most veteran athletes, started swimming competitively with the Blue Fins when she was six years old, and has been a member of the club for the past eight years. Asked what she enjoys about the sport, Fitzgerald said it’s simply being in the water, and having the ability to test and push her own limits through the sport.

“I just like the way it makes you feel being under water,” she said. “I like being in the water, I’ve always enjoyed being in the water, and seeing myself improve.”

READ MORE: Youth Excellence – Taylor Fitzgerald

In her years with the club, Fitzgerald said she’s made many friends, and has helped mentor both young male and female swimmers along in their respective events. “Swimming really brings us together,” she said.

“Especially at school I’ve made (lifelong) friends and we hang out.”

On what advice she’d give to any girls in the community thinking about picking up the sport, she said it can be extremely rewarding.

“It’s definitely tough, but it’s worth it: the athletic part of it all,” she said. “And competitions are always fun.”

Fitzgerald is coming off one of her best seasons as a Blue Fin where, in 2018, she medalled at the provincial championships in the 200-metre backstroke. She’s also set numerous club records with the Blue Fins, and noted she’s looking forward to competing and training in the sport for three more years to come.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Gymnasts continue to shine in competitive season

Just Posted

Traffic slowed to a single lane by McLeese Lake

An overturned semi truck has reduced traffic to one lane along Highway 97

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY: Fitzgerald setting an example for fellow swimmers

“I like being in the water, I’ve always enjoyed being in the water.”

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY: Supportive work environment key to success

Emily Epp, manager of communications at the Cariboo Regional District

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY: For the love of the sport

Hockey mom Jen Loewen works toward equality in the WLMHA

Gymnasts continue to shine in competitive season

“We’re off to a great start of the competitive season,” Michaela Newberry said.

Insta-Monarch: Queen Elizabeth makes first Instagram post

Using an iPad, she shared an image on the official royal family Instagram account

Inadmissible documents offer look inside Hells Angels clubhouses

Police officers report excluded from governments attempt to seize Hells Angels club houses

50% of Canadians can’t name a female scientist or engineer: poll

Roughly 82 per cent of those surveyed said they picture a man when imagining a computer scientist

Wife reflects on husband’s death with dignified party: ‘There’s no roadmap’

“Everything about Dan’s death was a reflection of who he was here.”

60% of British Columbians don’t know why we have Daylight Saving Time: poll

BC Hydro to look at electricity use during time change

Woman seriously injured after intervening in fight at UBC: RCMP

Police at UBC have released one suspect description and are asking for witnesses to come forward

B.C. farmer gets death threats after two dogs shot, killed on her property

Parksville-area woman says huskies were shot after entering her yard and attacking a goat

There is no service in Prince Rupert to transport the dead

BC Emergency Health Services will temporarily transfer bodies from the home to the hospital

Alberta Mountie accused of off-duty assaults in Whistler

Edmonton police say the RCMP officer has been reassigned from his operational duties

Most Read