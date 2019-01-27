Interior Storm win silver in Merritt

The Interior Storm women’s hockey team skated to a silver medal during the weekend

The Storm picked up wins over Merritt (3-1), the Vernon Ice Angels (6-2) and the Kamloops Lightning (10-0), however, suffered a tough 1-0 loss against the Vernon Vixens in the gold-medal game.

The Storm’s core group of players have been playing together for the past five years and have been extremely successful at multiple tournaments throughout B.C.

“We love the sport and love the ladies we play alongside,” said Storm player Becky Richardson. “We have created a hockey family.”

The team said it would like to thank its sponsors, Susan Colgate and Interior Properties, along with Margetts Meats for their contributions to help the team attend the tournament.