Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo makes successful debut in Williams Lake

Kasey Jarvis, 2, and his mom Terris Billyboy ride during the opening ceremonies Sunday, April 16 at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo in Williams Lake. The rodeo was, by all accounts, an overwhelming success with sell-out crowds. See more inside. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Reese Colgate competes in the Junior Barrel Race finals Sunday, April 16 at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo winning first place. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Braidey Hinsche competes in peewee barrel race finals Sunday, April 16, winning first place. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Rowdy McNolty rides in the mini bull riding event Friday at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo. Rowdy won overall on Sunday at the finals. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Quilchena’s Wyatt Smith, 18, emerged the winner of the bull riding at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo netting 83 for his ride Sunday, April 16. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Jordyn Farmer of Quesnel competes in open barrel race Sunday, April 16, at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo, winning first place overall. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Kyle Mikkelsen earns 82 points for his Junior Steer Riding Sunday, April 16 at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo in Wiliams Lake winning the top spot overall. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) C+ Rodeos’ bull fighter Cody Call jumps in between a bull and competitor Brandon Loring, taking a hard hit into the steel fencing during the Saturday performance of the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo April 15. (Kathy McLean video still - Williams lake Tribune) Chevi Woods, 25, sings the national anthem at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo Saturday, April 15, 2023. Woods, the daughter of Ray Woods, said it was the first time she sang publicly since she was 10 years old due to suffering from stage fright. She performed at the rodeo at the request of her dad. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Williams Lake First Nation opened the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo with drumming, singing and dancing as well as sharing a short video about the nation’s culture. Members of the West Coast Drill Team perform at the 2023 Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo April 15. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Jared Marshall competes in bareback at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Hunter Reid at the 2023 Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo April 15. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Rodeo clown Jason Charters gets a laugh from the crowd at the 2023 Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo April 15. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Cole Churchill competes in steer wrestling at the 2023 Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo April 15. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Wyatt Reid competes in the 2023 Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo April 15. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Brianna Billy makes the best time in break away roping Saturday. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Virgil Poffenroth (left) and Wade McNolty compete in team roping Saturday, April 15 at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Bullriding at the 2023 Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo Saturday, April 15. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Organizers of the inaugural Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo were completely happy with the turnout of contestants and spectators, said C+ Rodeos contractor Roy Call.

“We were 99 per cent sure before we started after a three-year hiatus we would sell out, but it was great to actually sell every ticket to all the rodeo performances and the dance,” he told the Tribune.

Call said they also have to thank the city and all the staff for their efforts to get the event back to town and make the weekend so fun for everyone.

“We also were blown away with our sponsors and their involvement. We already have new ones for next year and some great additions to our sponsorship template.”

The committee is already in planning for 2024 and like this year expect new and improved acts, rodeo format and overall rodeo experience in future events.

“The Cariboo Spring Classic is here to stay,” Call said.

In an effort to be inclusive of First Nations in the region, each day opened with a ceremony led by Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars, cultural advisor David Archie, with drummers and singers Shawna Robbins and Dallas Bearspaw, and dancers Len Supernault, Reggie Sandy, Sharae Wycotte and Frank Robbins.

“It’s not often that we get to welcome you to these events, but as we transition through this reconciliation journey as a region and as a town and province and country we are seeing more and more of it,” Sellars said Friday evening.

“Hats off to the organizers, hats off to the powers that be that allowed us to be here to open up this rodeo in a good way to bless not only the grounds but the riders and participants that are going to be performing for you over the next three days.”

Points were scored in bareback, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc, barrel racing, team roping, break away roping, junior bull riding and bull riding.

Unfortunately, there was an injury near the end of the bullriding on Saturday afternoon.

Bullrider Brandon Loring was on Ramblin’ Man when he took a fall into the corner of the arena beside the chutes. The bull had Loring in his sights and was moving toward him within a few feet when bull fighter Cody Call jumped between Loring and the animal, taking a hit which flipped him up and over, landing head and shoulder first.

Cody was treated at Cariboo Memorial Hospital and returned to the rodeo Sunday, although this time wearing suit jacket, sporting a sling, a cowboy hat and taking lots of videos and photographs from his phone at the chutes.

Final Results

Bareback

1) Jared Marshall (Prince George) 76 and 79 points for 155.5, $770

2) Christopher Muigg (Hazelton) 78 and 76 points for 154.5, $462

3) Keifer Larson (Hazelton) 74 points, $308

Saddle Bronc

1) Ryan-Spur Reid (Savona), 82 points, $1,023

2) Andrew Nelson (Smithers) 61 points, $682

Tie Down Roping

1) Travis Eller (Hedley) 21.5 points for two rounds, $612

2) Cody Braaten (150 Mile House) 27.29 for two rounds, $468.00

3) Kyle Bell, 28.41 for two rounds, $324

4) Cole Churchill (Falkland) 28.48 for two rounds, $180

5) Jake Herman (Falkland) 36.57 for two rounds, $126.00

6) Clayton Honeybourn (Quesnel) 37.69 for two rounds, $90

Steer Wrestling

1) Wyatt Reid (Clinton) 31.52 for two rounds, $620

2) Andre Aspell (150 Mile House) 12.48 points,$465

3) Cole Churchill (Falkland) 14.04 points, $310

4) Jordie Maurice 30.55 for two rounds, $155

Junior Steer Riding

1) Kale Mikkelsen (Pritchard) 162 for two rounds, $360

2) Tanner Loring (Riske Creek) 149 for two rounds, $270

3) Deegan Styran (Williams Lake) 73 points, $180

4) Claire Mikkelsen (Pritchard) 68 points

Breakaway Roping

1) Jody Hancock (Quesnel) 3.29 points, $646

2) Jordyn Farmer (Quesnel) 3.71 points $494

3) Brianna Billy (Williams Lake), 3.74 points, $342

4) Taylor Eller (Hedley) 4.47 points, $190

5) Rachelle Sheilds (Quesnel), 5.29 points, $133

6) Nicole Burkmar (Saanichton), 5.42 points, $95

Open Barrel Race

1) Jordyn Farmer (Quesnel) 29.346 for two rounds, $850

2) Jessica Allen (Kamloops), 29.345 for two rounds, $650

3) Dena Millard (Vanderhoof), 29.470 for two rounds, $450

4) Frances Fox (Enderby), 26.699 for two rounds, $250

5) Kirsten Gjerde, 30.324 for two rounds, $175

6) Brady McNolty (150 Mile House) 32.435 for two rounds, $125

Junior Barrel Race

1) Reese Colgate (Williams Lake) 30.901 for two rounds, $290

2) Claire Mikkelsen (Pritchard) 35.361 for two rounds, $217.50

3) Carly Moe (150 Mile House) 36.702 for two rounds, $145

4) Paisley McNolty (150 Mile House) 38.970 for two rounds, $72.50

Peewee Barrel Race

1) Braidey Hinsche (150 Mile House) 31.09 for two rounds, $240

2) Serena Kennedy (Westbridge) 33.588 for two rounds, $180

3) Grace Poffenroth (Riske Creek) 35.961 for two rounds, $120

4) Daniella Stewart (150 Mile House) 17.731 for one round, $60

Bull Riding

1) Wyatt Smith (Quilchena) 84 and 83 points, $1,470

2) Clay Gordon (Quesnel) 74 points, $980

Open Team Roping

1) Nick Teixeira and Asa Johnson (Airdrie) 18.18 (2) 783 each

2) Wade McNolty (150 Mile House) and Virgil Poffenroth (Riske Creek) 20.52 (2), $621 each

3 Myles King (Williams Lake) and Virgil Poffenroth (Riske Creek) 32.71(2) 432.00 each

4) Bobby Louis (Vernon) and Elliott Benjamin, 6.69 (1) $270 each

5) Jordyn Farmer (Quesnel) and Matthew Farmer (Quesnel), 8.0 (1) , $189 each

6) Josh Cahill (Clinton) and Rod Spiers (Clinton), 8.52 (1) $162.00 each

7) Dustin Spiers (Quesnel) and Dustin Shields (Quesnel), 11.68 (1) $135 each

8) Jackson Louis and Elliott Benjamin, 12.82 (1) 108.00 each

