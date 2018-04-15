Indoor Rodeo office sets up shop at complex

Tickets are for sale for this year’s 28th annual Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo

Volunteer Barb Swampy says ticket sales are going well so far for this year’s 28th annual Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo. (Greg Sabatino photo)

The Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo Association has moved its office this year from upstairs in Boitanio Mall to the office in the lobby of the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Tickets will be on sale inside the arena on Saturdays and Sundays leading up to the rodeo from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. They’ll also be on sale weekdays from noon until 6 p.m.

Cost is $15 for adults, $8 for youth (6-14 years) and seniors, and children five and under are free. Family passes and weekend passes are also available.

This year’s Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo takes place beginning Friday, April 20 to Sunday, April 22.

For more information call 250-267-9915, e-mail wlindoor@shaw.ca or stop by the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo Office.

The WLIRA also has a Facebook page at ‘Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo.’