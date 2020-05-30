Indigenous teen goaltender part of nationwide documentary on community hockey

Hockey 24: A Film by Canada premiered on May 24, 2020

An Indigenous teenage hockey goaltender from Williams Lake, B.C. is featured in a documentary being hailed as the first-of-its kind about community hockey in Canada, all filmed on a single day.

Fourteen-year-old year Darian Louie is a rising star with the Williams Lake Hockey Minor Association and has been on the ice at a young age ever since he could walk, he said.

He was one of many Canadians selected to be a part of Hockey 24: A Film by Canada that had its broadcast premiere on Sportsnet on Sunday, May 24.

Darian currently lives with his grandmother and former Chief of the Williams Lake Indian Band, Ann Louie.

Ann said hockey runs deep in their family and that it’s been an integral component of her own life for nearly five decades.

“I didn’t expect to be a part of it but I’m proud of my grandson to be selected to go through with Hockey 24,” she said.

“My husband played as a goaltender and my sons played and now my grandchildren are playing.”

Read More: BC Hockey and Vancouver Canucks encourage stick tapping to honour frontline health care workers

After taking guardianship of Darian a couple of years ago, Ann said she had encouraged him to get into sports and keep his education up.

She had scrimped and saved to help make it happen.

“I’m a single parent and I have a couple other children as well and goalie equipment as you know is quite expensive so I just purchased it piece by piece,” she said. “The first time that he had wanted to play goaltender I bought a set out of Edmonton that was used. It was $200 for all of the equipment and after that I slowly started buying new pieces separately and slowly. Now he’s got all that he pretty much needs.”

Darian said he enjoys everything about hockey and has made many friends through it.

“I have no clue,” he said on what he would be doing if it wasn’t for hockey. “It’s so crazy to think about what I could be doing.”

Ann said youth are kept away from negative influences such as drugs and alcohol by being involved in sports.

Since the premiere of Hockey 24, Ann and Darian have been getting positive feedback.

“I’ve had a people saying it was cool and that they liked it,” Darian said. “There were some people that just randomly messaged me out of the blue asking if it was me that they had seen on TV, and then I got one from a WHL player from the Portland Winterhawks who said he had watched it and seen me and he had messaged me on Instagram.”

Although Darian’s hockey season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in the cancellation of the peewee provincial championships in West Vancouver, he said he cannot wait to get back on the ice.

Ann said she will re-register him for the upcoming season.

“I’m just really extremely proud of him,” Ann said of Darian. “He’s done well in his hockey and he’s now employed at the band and he’s still going to school. For most teenagers his age he’s done quite well for himself.”

“I just have to say thanks to the coaches and the teams too for being so very encouraging to him, and all his teammates because they’ve been very supportive and the Williams Lake Indian Band and the community as well,” she added.

Hockey 24 will be available to stream free on Hot Docs until June 30.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyIndigenousWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Darian Louie stands between the pipes for the Williams Lake Timberwolves during the Kamloops International Bantam Ice Hockey Tournament. (Erin Henderson photo)

Darian Louie poses with some hardware with his grandmother Ann (Image submitted)

Previous story
Cariboo residents invited to take part in online Walk for Alzheimer’s Sunday, May 31

Just Posted

Indigenous teen goaltender part of nationwide documentary on community hockey

Hockey 24: A Film by Canada premiered on May 24, 2020

WEB POLL: Do you plan to send your children back to school on June 1?

Take our online reader poll:

Williams Lake barbers, stylists, customers adjust to COVID-19 protocols

Barbers, hairstylists and their clients have been adjusting to new COVID-19 protocols… Continue reading

THIS IS OUR HOMETOWN: Marty Lauren buidling generations in construction

Some of the places they built in Williams Lake were City Hall and the Twin Ice Arena.

LCSS grad commencement will now be held in school commons area

Four separate ceremonies will see 50 students individually cross the stage to receive diplomas

11 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. as top doc urges caution amid ‘encouraging’ low rates

Dr. Bonnie Henry also announced that two care home outbreaks would be declared over

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Surrey mayor’s party under fire for ‘sickening’ tweet accusing northern B.C. RCMP of murder

Mayor Doug McCallum says tweet, Facebook post ‘sent out by unauthorized person’

Father’s Day Walk Run for prostate cancer will be virtual event this year throughout B.C.

The annual fundraiser for Prostate Cancer Foundation BC has brought in $2.5 million since 1999

Dr. Bonnie Henry announces official ban on overnight kids’ camps this summer

New ban comes after talking with other provincial health officials across the country, Henry says

Senior man in hospital after unprovoked wolf attack near Prince Rupert

Conservation officers are on site looking for the wolf

VIDEO: NASA astronauts blast off into space on SpaceX rocket

Marks NASA’s first human spaceflight launched from U.S. soil in nearly a decade

‘I knew what he wanted’: Kootenay man spends hours in tree as black bear patrols below

Francis Levasseur is no stranger to the outdoors, but a recent run-in with a bear caused quite a scare

PHOTOS: U.S. cities brace for increasing unrest over police killing of George Floyd

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has fully mobilized the state’s National Guard

Most Read