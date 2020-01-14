Indigenous athletes invited to apply for Team BC

The Games will be the largest multi-sport event ever held in Halifax

The Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council (I·SPARC) is now accepting applications from athletes who wish to represent Team BC at the Halifax 2020 North American Indigenous Games (NAIG).

Sports open for Athlete Expression of Interest applications include archery, athletics (track and field), and swimming – with more information coming soon for badminton, golf, rifle shooting, and wrestling.

The Games will be the largest multi-sport event ever held in Halifax, within the ancestral and unceded territory of the Mi’kmaq, presenting a unique opportunity to highlight Indigenous and Mi’kmaq culture. Over 5,000 participants from across North America will compete.

Team BC’s contingent will provide 520 Indigenous athletes (First Nations, Métis, Inuit youth ages approximately 13 to 19), coaches and mission staff from across BC with an incredible once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience a major international sport competition and to share and celebrate their cultural heritages with other youth from across the continent. Team BC will compete in 13 sports at NAIG from July 12-19, 2020.

READ MORE: B.C. adds $1.46M to offset costs for 2020 Indigenous Games athletes

“This is a great opportunity for our athletes to not only compete at an international competition in their sport but to also celebrate our cultural unity and pride,” said Lara Mussel Savage, Team BC Chef de Mission. “What makes NAIG unique is ensuring the connection between culture and sport in every aspect of the Games creating a powerful impact for all participants.”

For the sports of canoe/kayak, volleyball and lacrosse, athletes have been advanced to Team BC development squads where final selections will be announced after the final spring camp. The Softball and volleyball development squads will be officially announced in the coming weeks. Team BC’s coaching staff have confirmed final rosters for basketball and soccer.

Interested athletes must complete a formal online Expression of Interest application. Information about eligibility, selection processes and the Athlete Expression of Interest forms found at www.isparc.ca/performance-sport/teambcnaig2020/.

For more information and to stay up-to-date about upcoming opportunities, development squads and final roster announcements visit www.isparc.ca, or follow Team BC on Facebook/TeamBCNAIG, Twitter @TeamBCNAIG and Instagram @isparcteambc. Sign up for the Team BC Soaring Raven newsletter at www.isparc.ca/join for regular updates.


