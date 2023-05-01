Fans look on before the NHL Stanley Cup first round playoff action between the Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers in Edmonton on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Police are promising a greater presence in downtown Edmonton after increased violence around the arena where the Oilers have been playing NHL playoff games. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Fans look on before the NHL Stanley Cup first round playoff action between the Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers in Edmonton on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Police are promising a greater presence in downtown Edmonton after increased violence around the arena where the Oilers have been playing NHL playoff games. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Increased police presence expected in Edmonton to deal with unruly Oilers fans

Police looking into social media reports of finger biting, stabbing and barricade rushing

Police are promising a greater presence in downtown Edmonton after increased violence around the arena where the Oilers have been playing NHL playoff games.

Police Chief Dale McFee says although there has been a rise in violence in the area, most fans are there to respectfully enjoy the game and cheer on their hockey team.

He says officers are investigating social media reports of finger biting, stabbing and barricade rushing after the Oilers won against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday to close out their first-round series in six games.

McFee says that additional officers are to be present during future games and watch parties to deal with unruly fans.

He says barricades are also to be reinforced to prevent trampling after one was pushed down on Saturday at the Ice Plaza where an outdoor watch party was at capacity.

McFee says those who try to cause harm to other fans will be held accountable for their actions.

READ MORE: Oilers advance to second round with 5-4 victory over Kings

NHLOilers

Previous story
PODCAST: Kelowna’s Josh Gorges played 13 NHL seasons
Next story
BCHL splits from Hockey Canada, forms independent league

Just Posted

A fire near the Mountain House Road Saturday, April 29, 2023 burned a shop and threatened other structures. (Monica Byrd photo )
Cariboo area firefighters, residents respond to grass fires, two structure fires April 28, 29

Jackie Pooni and her dog Millie about to head out for a walk on the Williams Lake river valley trail which partially reopened to the public Monday, May 1. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake river valley trail reopens partially after flood damage shuttered it three years ago

Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation Brenda Bailey toured the Cariboo recently, including for a stop in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Chilcotin receives more than $5 million economic diversification funds

A photo of the Lost Valley fire taken from air support Saturday afternoon. (Image supplied BC Wildfire Service)
Evacuation alert issued as Lost Valley fire grows to 113 hectares