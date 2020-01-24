Brock Hoyer (Ray Orr photo) Brock Hoyer gets in some practice outside the Arrowhead Mountain Lodge in Cimarron, CO. prior to this Saturday’s 2020 Aspen X Games where he’ll be looking to bring home a gold medal to Williams Lake, and to Canada in the Snow BikeCross event. (Ray Orr photo)

Hoyer: ‘Just cheer away … I can hear you here’

The three-time, back-to-back-to-back medalist, will be looking to climb back atop the mountain

Williams Lake pro snowbike racer Brock Hoyer said he’s ready and feeling good heading into this weekend’s 2020 Aspen X Games.

The three-time, back-to-back-to-back medalist, will be looking to climb back atop the snowbike mountain this weekend when he hopes to capture a gold medal once again for the lakecity, and for Canada, in the Snow BikeCross event, which kicks off at roughly 1:30-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.

Hoyer was the first ever snowbike X Games gold medalist in 2017, and followed up his debut outing with a silver in 2018. In 2019, he came home with a bronze medal from the event.

“We’ll be looking for a good start and to bring home some hardware — the gold-coloured stuff,” Hoyer said, noting having fun while competing will be key.

“When I’m having fun is usually when I’m racing well,” he said.

“So that’s the focus: to be on top of the box, and that’s what we’ve been trying for and that’s what I’ve put all this hard work and time into. I definitely want to bring gold back to Canada.”

Prior to this year’s X Games, Hoyer has been a mainstay on the podium at multiple International Series of Champions (ISOC) events throughout the U.S.

READ MORE: Hoyer hungry to reclaim gold at 202 Aspen X Games

Back home in the Cariboo, Hoyer has been busy training at Yank’s Peak and at Mt. Timothy, where he was able to build a snowbike track below the parking lot to train.

“I’m feeling really good,” he said. “And with a new, lighter, faster kit [on my snowbike], I’ve stepped up my training regiments and I’m in a better mindset mentally and physically. It doesn’t sound like a lot but being comfortable and in a good spot mentally is pretty crucial and helps a lot in racing.”

Hoyer’s wife, Jenni, will be at the venue in Aspen cheering him on, while his two children, Deakin and Asher, will be back at home in Williams Lake supporting their dad.

In Williams Lake, Spectra Power Sports at 770 Broadway Ave. N has invited the public to come on by to watch the event take place live.

Staff at the local business will have a big-screen TV set up and will be streaming the event as it happens this Saturday.

“Just cheer away, Williams Lake,” Hoyer said.

“I can hear you here.”

The Aspen X Games are also being steamed live at Facebook.com/Xgames, Twitter.com/XGames, YouTube.com/XGames.


