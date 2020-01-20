Hoyer hungry to reclaim gold at 2020 Aspen X Games

Williams Lake snow bikecross pro Brock Hoyer will be looking to add a fourth X Games medal to his collection this week.

And, preferably, another gold.

Hoyer will be in Aspen, Colorado for the prestigious Games, where he’ll be competing Saturday, Jan. 25 in the Wendy’s Snow BikeCross elimination and final rounds.

Hoyer was the first athlete ever to win an X Games gold medal in the sport of snow bike cross in 2017. He followed that up with a silver medal in 2018, and a bronze medal in 2019.

“I want gold back,” he said during an xGames.com video. “Not just for myself – all my sponsors and my family who supports me. It means just as much to them as it does to me. I feel like I’ve got a good kit and a good bike and I’m hungry for it.”

Hoyer started snowbiking as a way to train for motocross, however, over recent years has flipped his training regiment around.

“I got into snow bike cross just with the natural transition from moto,” he said. “Being a moto guy for years, I always snowmobiled [back home in Williams Lake] with all my buddies, so it was a natural switchover to go from two skis to one ski.

Hoyer said he was racing snow bikes a couple years before X Games first welcomed the sport onto its lineup, and noted he always thought it would be cool to go to X Games in the sport.

“Here we are going into year four of X Games snow bikecross.”

The Snow BikeCross elimination and final begins at 2 p.m. PST.



