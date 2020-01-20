Brock Hoyer - (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Hoyer hungry to reclaim gold at 2020 Aspen X Games

Snow bike gets underway Saturday, Jan. 25

Williams Lake snow bikecross pro Brock Hoyer will be looking to add a fourth X Games medal to his collection this week.

And, preferably, another gold.

Hoyer will be in Aspen, Colorado for the prestigious Games, where he’ll be competing Saturday, Jan. 25 in the Wendy’s Snow BikeCross elimination and final rounds.

Hoyer was the first athlete ever to win an X Games gold medal in the sport of snow bike cross in 2017. He followed that up with a silver medal in 2018, and a bronze medal in 2019.

“I want gold back,” he said during an xGames.com video. “Not just for myself – all my sponsors and my family who supports me. It means just as much to them as it does to me. I feel like I’ve got a good kit and a good bike and I’m hungry for it.”

Hoyer started snowbiking as a way to train for motocross, however, over recent years has flipped his training regiment around.

“I got into snow bike cross just with the natural transition from moto,” he said. “Being a moto guy for years, I always snowmobiled [back home in Williams Lake] with all my buddies, so it was a natural switchover to go from two skis to one ski.

Hoyer said he was racing snow bikes a couple years before X Games first welcomed the sport onto its lineup, and noted he always thought it would be cool to go to X Games in the sport.

“Here we are going into year four of X Games snow bikecross.”

The Snow BikeCross elimination and final begins at 2 p.m. PST.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
After cashing in on QB gambles, Chiefs and 49ers to clash in Super Bowl

Just Posted

Hoyer hungry to reclaim gold at 2020 Aspen X Games

Snow bike gets underway Saturday, Jan. 25

Cariboo Memorial Hospital on the mend after cold weather wreaks havoc on old building

Hospital services returned to normal Monday

Preliminary inquiry into 2018 Tsi Del Del homicide continues in Williams Lake

Kyle Tyler Gilpin, 24, faces one second degree murder

Williams Lake RCMP target known property crime offenders, release names of 5 accused

In December targeted suspects to combat soaring property crime rates

CRD Board Highlights: Feedback to be sent to Province on Agricultural Land Reserve Bill 52

The Cariboo Regional District board of directors is providing feedback to the provincial government

Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Motorists unable to access 7 a.m. sailing

ICBC to bring in ranking system for collision, glass repair shops

Change comes after the much-maligned auto insurer has faced criticism for sky-high premiums

‘It was just so fast’: B.C. teen recalls 150-metre fall down Oregon mountain

Surrey’s Gurbaz Singh broke his leg on Mount Hood on Dec. 30

Man accused in Kamloops murder claims woman died during rough sex

A Fraser Valley man stands trial for first-degree murder in connection with the 2016 death of a woman

Poll suggests some don’t think Canada should send troops to stop genocide

The findings are being released just before the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz

B.C. woman crowned the fastest female marathon runner in Canadian history

Malindi Elmore ran an incredible 2:24:50 at the Houston Marathon

Alberta bulldog breeder ordered to give refund to B.C. buyer due to puppy’s behaviour

Tribunal ruled a verbal agreement to send a new dog superseded the written contract

UPDATED: Man dies in backcountry near Nelson’s Whitewater Ski Resort

The victim was found unresponsive in a tree well Friday

Dog reunited with Tofino owner, months after being taken from beach

Shannon Boothman ‘ecstatic’ at pet’s return after a tip leads to social media search

Most Read