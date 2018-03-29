RLT Photography photo Williams Lake’s Brock Hoyer finished second in improved snow bike and first in the dash for cash at the Jackson Hole Hillclimb in Wyoming during the weekend.

Hoyer ascends to success at Jackson Hole Hillclimbs

Brock Hoyer competes at Snow Devils’ annual hillclimb event

Williams Lake snow bike racer Brock Hoyer put another feather in his cap during the weekend at the Jackson Hole Hillclimbs.

Hoyer travelled to Wyoming for the 42nd annual four-day event from March 22-25, hosted by the Jackson Hole Snow Devils, where participants climb their way 1,500 vertical feet up Snow King Mountain in both snowmobile and snow bike events.

Hoyer finished first in the improved snow bike dash for cash, and second in the improved snow bike class.

“Jackson Hole Wyoming was a blast,” Hoyer said following the races.

“I qualified with the fastest time in improved snow bike the day before, then finished second in the final. Everything went well — just a bad line choice and got second.”

Hoyer still has two snow bike hill climb races left on his season — one at Silver Star April 14-15, and another at Sun Peaks April 21-22 — before he’ll shift his attention to the upcoming motocross season.

The 2017 X Games snow bike gold medalist and 2018 X Games silver medalist added despite a busy racing season, he’s happy with how it all played out.

“The season went great,” he said. “There’s a lot of guys riding well and new guys coming up. I was super busy, but I think everything went accordingly and had fun while we did it. “That’s the No. 1 goal and why we all do it.

“It was a good season. Did lots of travelling, saw some new places, new areas, and overall a great season.”

